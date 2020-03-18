Amenities

202 Tanner Chase Way Available 04/10/20 4 Bedroom/2.5 Bath in Summerfield Subdivision in Mauldin City. Community Amentities. Fenced in Backyard. - Currently Tenant Occupied until 3/31/2020 No showings until after April 1. Please contact for advanced showing schedule and open houses. Do not disturb current tenants please.



4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths - 2 story home in Summerfield subdivision. Large fenced in backyard. Screened in porch. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs including large master suite. 2 additional offices/flex rooms downstairs with full windows. Separate formal dining room. Large laundry room upstairs. All Summerfield amenities included in rent with community pool and playground. Conveniently located to Woodruff Rd and 385.



Pets under 25lbs will be considered on case by case basis. Minimum $250 non-refundable pet fee.



Bethel Elementary

Mauldin Middle School

Mauldin High School



**To apply and get more info on the application process, visit www.renthomesweethome.com and click "application process" ** Requirements/Qualifications: *App fees for all adults over 18, security deposit equal to 1 month's rent (depending on application results), and 1 full month's rent required prior to move in. Check stubs (last 4) and landlord letter/ payment history printout required.



No Cats Allowed



