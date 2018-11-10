All apartments in Mauldin
Find more places like 100 Blue Slate Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mauldin, SC
/
100 Blue Slate Court
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:23 AM

100 Blue Slate Court

100 Blue Slate Court · (864) 309-0201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mauldin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

100 Blue Slate Court, Mauldin, SC 29662

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 05/01/2020 **LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED** 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Cul-de-sac Home in The Heights Subdivision! The subdivision makes for a perfect suburban atmosphere to live outside of the city, but still convenient to Downtown Greenville and main interstates. Enter the property, and you are welcomed by the foyer. To the right is a large bonus room area that can be used as an office or play room, comes with beautiful french doors! Next is the beautiful formal dining room area perfect for entertaining guests. The formal dining room leads into the spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space, comes complete with all appliances. Additional dining area past the kitchen that has access to the backyard area. Living room is HUGE and comes with built-in cabinetry and a beautiful fireplace. Upstairs, you will find a nice loft area centralized between all bedrooms. You will also find three spacious bedrooms in addition to the master bedroom, with two full bathrooms (one bathroom is located in the master bedroom). Laundry room is also located on the second floor. Large master bedroom with so much space and multiple walk in closets. Master bathroom features a double sink vanity, a large soaking tub, and separate shower. Exterior features a nice two car garage, a nice back patio, and a HUGE fenced-in backyard. Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED Pet Stipulations: NO CATS ALLOWED. Small Dogs Negotiable. Owner Has to Approve. Pet Fees Apply. Call for Details. Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air Heating Type: Central Gas Heat Water Heater: Gas Water Heater Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave Water Company: ReWa Electric Company: Duke Energy Gas Company: Piedmont Natural Gas Trash Company: City Pickup (Mauldin) Washer/Dryer Connections: Yes Elementary School: Greenbrier Elementary Middle School: Hughes Middle Acad High School: Southside High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Blue Slate Court have any available units?
100 Blue Slate Court has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 Blue Slate Court have?
Some of 100 Blue Slate Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Blue Slate Court currently offering any rent specials?
100 Blue Slate Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Blue Slate Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Blue Slate Court is pet friendly.
Does 100 Blue Slate Court offer parking?
Yes, 100 Blue Slate Court does offer parking.
Does 100 Blue Slate Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 Blue Slate Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Blue Slate Court have a pool?
No, 100 Blue Slate Court does not have a pool.
Does 100 Blue Slate Court have accessible units?
No, 100 Blue Slate Court does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Blue Slate Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Blue Slate Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Blue Slate Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 100 Blue Slate Court has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 100 Blue Slate Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Arbors at Brookfield
782 E Butler Rd
Mauldin, SC 29662
Gleneagle
1011 W Butler Rd
Mauldin, SC 29607
Ashmore Bridge Estates
423 W Butler Rd
Mauldin, SC 29662
Bell Brookfield
815 E Butler Rd
Mauldin, SC 29607

Similar Pages

Mauldin 1 BedroomsMauldin 2 Bedrooms
Mauldin 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMauldin Apartments with Pool
Mauldin Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SCEasley, SCBoiling Springs, SC
Powdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SCGaffney, SCRoyal Pines, NCHendersonville, NC
Travelers Rest, SCDunean, SCFive Forks, SCClemson, SCSlater-Marietta, SCParker, SCWelcome, SCSans Souci, SCWade Hampton, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Clemson UniversitySpartanburg Community College
Wofford CollegeFurman
Greenville Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity