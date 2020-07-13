/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:35 AM
42 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Carolina Beach, NC
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Carolina Beach
518 Spencer Farlow Dr 1
518 Spencer-Farlow Drive, Carolina Beach, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2594 sqft
Carolina Beach House (lease to own) - Property Id: 312514 Want a beach house and live on Pleasure Island. This is your chance. Beautiful 3 story condo. First floor has your private garage entrance, has a full bath and bedroom on this floor.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Carolina Beach
115 Spencer Farlow Dr
115 Spencer-Farlow Drive, Carolina Beach, NC
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2500 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Waterfront Townhome With Boatslip - Property Id: 314805 Beautiful 3 level townhouse overlooking the intracoastal waterway and Snow's Cut. This property has 3 bedrooms, each with its own bathroom, as well as a one car garage.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Carolina Beach
201 Silver Sloop Way
201 Silver Sloop Way, Carolina Beach, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1950 sqft
Available July 1st! 3 BR/3 BA townhome in beautiful Harbour Point neighborhood. Bright open design with two master bedrooms upstairs and main level bedroom/study. Lots of pretty porches, deck, fenced yard and single car garage.
1 of 33
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Carolina Beach
104 Olde Mariners Way
104 Olde Mariners Way, Carolina Beach, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
Carolina Beach 3 Bed 2 Bath Home - Welcome to the Beach Life! This wonderful 3 bedroom 2 Bathroom home in Carolina Beach includes beautiful engineered hardwood floors throughout, a screened in back porch, a fully fenced in back yard, and loads of
Results within 5 miles of Carolina Beach
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
2 Units Available
The Townhomes at Beau Rivage
100 Beau Rivage Drive, Myrtle Grove, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
996 sqft
Welcome to The Townhomes at Beau Rivage - a breezy and convenient neighborhood in coastal Wilmington, NC.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
7 Units Available
Beau Rivage Plantation
Willow Glen
6110 Riverwoods Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$932
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,021
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1185 sqft
Superb location enhanced with lavishness and convenience unlike anywhere else in Wilmington.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
2 Units Available
Myrtle Landing Townhomes
7220 Myrtle Grove Road, Wilmington, NC
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1369 sqft
Masonboro Commons and Masonboro Island are moments from this beautiful property. There's a saltwater swimming pool, fire pits and fitness center at this pet-friendly community. Apartment features include walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and stainless-steel appliances.
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
535 Seaview Road
535 Seaview Road East, Myrtle Grove, NC
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2400 sqft
535 Seaview Road Available 07/24/20 Private Waterfront Home for Rent- Fully Furnished - Private Water front house on the Intracoastal waterway 2 miles from Carolina Beach.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1208 Welborn Road
1208 Welborn Road, Myrtle Grove, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1208 Welborn Road Available 08/12/20 Laurel Ridge community 2 bedroom Cottage home Close to Ashley High, Carolina Beach and Restaurants - Laurel Ridge community 2 bedroom Cottage home close to Ashley High School, Carolina Beach and Restaurants.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
214 Seaview Road W
214 Seaview Road West, Myrtle Grove, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
2000 sqft
214 Seaview Road W Available 08/14/20 Near Carolina Beach, Myrtle Grove Area Covered deck, fenced yard! - 214 Seaview Rd Very lovely home on gorgeous lot.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6509 Carolina Beach Rd.
6509 Carolina Beach Road, Myrtle Grove, NC
3 Bedrooms
$995
6509 Carolina Beach Rd.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6425 Myrtle Grove Road
6425 Myrtle Grove Road, Myrtle Grove, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2100 sqft
6425 Myrtle Grove Road Available 08/12/20 4 BR/3 Bath, BOAT RAMP to ICW.
Results within 10 miles of Carolina Beach
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
35 Units Available
Indy West Apartments
3960 Independence Boulevard, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,207
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1579 sqft
Enjoy elevated, coastal-inspired living every day at Indy West. Our vibrant community, luxurious amenities, and sublime location were designed with you in mind. This is what coming home feels like.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
8 Units Available
Tesla Park
4510 Tesla Park Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$875
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
934 sqft
Welcome to Tesla Park! Situated in a quaint environment, this location boasts close proximity to dining, a wide variety of local shopping, and an abundance of entertainment nearby.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:25am
$
6 Units Available
Hanover Heights
The Pines of Wilmington
1002 Mayflower Dr. #2-I, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$870
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
1000 sqft
For those who set a standard of excellence in their lives, The Pines at Wilmington in Wilmington, NC, is ready to be that home.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 12:02am
10 Units Available
Hanover Heights
The Shipyard of Wilmington
719 Galley Ln, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1380 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Shipyard of Wilmington in Wilmington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
10 Units Available
Belle Meade Apartment Homes
1109 Matteo Dr #108, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,022
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,454
1358 sqft
Belle Meade Apartment Homes is the true definition of a boutique community that offers southern charm with sophisticated elegance and custom design features. Our homes are perfectly located beside Belle Meade Plantation in Wilmington, NC.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
9 Units Available
Hanover Heights
Bellingham Park
1522 Cadfel Ct, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,064
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,451
1283 sqft
In-unit amenities include laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and dishwasher. Residents enjoy communal bike storage, car wash area, parking and pool. Located near parks, dining and entertainment options.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
19 Units Available
Crosswinds
1108 St. Andrews Drive, Salisbury, NC
1 Bedroom
$850
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
837 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1306 sqft
An indoor heated pool, clothes care center, and lavish green space at this community appeal to potential residents. The upscale apartments include private patios and recently renovated kitchens. Halyburton Park and Fulton Station are nearby.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Pine Valley West
The Preserve at Pine Valley
3314 Wickslow Rd, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$880
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1220 sqft
CLICK HERE - Take a Virtual Tour of our Model Looking for convenience? Then look no further than The Preserve at Pine Valley Apartments in Wilmington, NC.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
4 Units Available
Echo Farms
Antiqua
3810 Portofino Ct, Wilmington, NC
Studio
$830
438 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
809 sqft
Ready to start a brand-new chapter in your life? Our charming community is more than a place to call home! Whether you want to explore the historic sites in Downtown Wilmington, treat yourself to some retail therapy at Independence Mall, or soak
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
6 Units Available
Echo Farms
Arbor Trace
2440 Salinger Court, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$974
667 sqft
Proximity to Echo Farms Golf & Country Club, Cameron Art Museum, Carolina Beach. New community. Pool, gym, coffee bar, dog park, and dog washing station. Stainless steel appliances, designer countertops, hardwood floors, scenic views.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
28 Units Available
St. Andrews Reserve
814 Saint Andrews Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$812
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,304
1422 sqft
Close to Cape Fear River. Upscale apartments with adjustable track lighting, multiple closets and private balconies or patios with storage. Yoga studio, sand volleyball court, fitness center and two swimming pools on the premises.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
6 Units Available
Braxton Place
4191 Hearthside Dr, Wilmington, NC
1 Bedroom
$939
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
878 sqft
Braxton Place welcomes you to a community full of comfort, charm, and style! Conveniently located in the heart of Wilmington, our residents enjoy all the simple pleasures the area has to offer.
Similar Pages
Carolina Beach 1 BedroomsCarolina Beach 2 BedroomsCarolina Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCarolina Beach 3 BedroomsCarolina Beach Apartments with Balcony
Carolina Beach Apartments with GarageCarolina Beach Apartments with GymCarolina Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCarolina Beach Apartments with Parking