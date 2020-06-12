/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:29 PM
9 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Little River, SC
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
5 Units Available
River Oaks Village
119 River Village Dr, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1150 sqft
Quiet Myrtle Beach location just minutes from Ocean Drive Elementary School. Units with high ceilings, garages, stand up showers, tile backsplashes, and energy-efficient appliances. Walking/biking trails for residents.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4015 Fairway Dr 101A
4015 Fairway Drive, Little River, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Unit 101A Available 07/01/20 Ground floor 2 bdm, 2 bth condo. - Property Id: 294836 Beautifully renovated unfurnished 2 bdm 2 bth ground floor condo.
Results within 5 miles of Little River
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
9 Units Available
Tides at Calabash
7112 Town Center Road, Calabash, NC
2 Bedrooms
$935
1022 sqft
Indulge in a lifestyle that is equal parts cozy and beautiful at Tides at Calabash, a lovely apartment community in Sunset Beach, NC. We offer an array of amazing features and convenient amenities.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
7 Units Available
Cherry Grove Commons
1100 David St, North Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$985
1034 sqft
A relaxed lifestyle awaits you at Cherry Grove Commons! Located in sunny North Myrtle Beach, this gorgeous apartment home community offers an array of amazing features and amenities.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1500 Cenith Drive, Building B Unit 401
1500 Cenith Drive, North Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Ocean Green North Myrtle Beach - Beautiful first floor newly renovated condo offers 2 bedrooms 2 baths in Ocean Greens.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ingram Beach
1 Unit Available
914 Hillside Drive South Unit #S
914 Hillside Drive South, North Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
Crescent Beach, 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Town Home - Walk to Beach and Main Street! - Two bedroom, two and a half bathroom, brick town home located in the popular Ocean Side/Crescent Beach section of North Myrtle Beach.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Crescent Beach
1 Unit Available
2406 S Ocean Blvd # 403
2406 South Ocean Boulevard, North Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
What a view! Enjoy the ocean from your large private balcony. This fully furnished, two bedroom, two bath condo is located on the top floor at Sea Island Villas. Beautifully decorated with everything you need for seaside living.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Ocean Drive Beach
1 Unit Available
401 2nd Ave. N
401 2nd Avenue North, North Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
This adorable, beautifully kept, 2 bedroom 2 full bath town home is just blocks to the beach! Its also right across from the pool which is now open. Centrally located to schools, hospitals, shopping, dinning and all the Grand Strand has to offer.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
141 Avian Drive
141 Avian Drive, Sunset Beach, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Large 2 bedroom condo in the Champions subdivision in Sea Trail. Take the elevator to the penthouse unit offering a large open area including living room, kitchen, and dining area. Unit includes a large mini suite that features its own entrance.