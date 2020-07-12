/
lake murray
106 Apartments for rent in Lake Murray, Lake Murray of Richland, SC
16 Units Available
Residence at Marina Bay
1600 Marina Rd, Irmo, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,075
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,562
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1415 sqft
Waterfront living in spacious apartments with modern appliances and plush carpet. Resort-style amenities include a grilling deck and a 24-hour fitness center. Restaurant located just steps away.
1 Unit Available
132 Wingspan Way
132 Wingspan Way, Lexington County, SC
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,750
2122 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 Unit Available
548 Turkey Pointe Lane
548 Turkey Pointe Lane, Chapin, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1444 sqft
3Bedroom 2Bath with Split floor plan. Located in a quiet cul-de-sac! Warm up in front of the fireplace. Close to Chapin schools and easy access to the interstate.
14 Units Available
The Grandview at Lake Murray
2170 N Lake Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,096
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,388
1292 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, range, patio or balcony, and garbage disposal. Community features gym, pool, trash valet and guest suite. Located just steps from the magnificent Lake Murray.
1 Unit Available
125 E Dean Road
125 East Dean Road, Irmo, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1296 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
594 Compass Rose Way
594 Compass Rose Way, Irmo, SC
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
3296 sqft
This 2-story brick home is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac in the desirable Rose Oaks Neighborhood. It features 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms - with each bedroom coming with its own large walk in closet to provide ample storage.
1 Unit Available
121 Waterway Court
121 Waterway Court, Lexington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1550 sqft
MUST CONTACT OFFICE FOR GATE ACCESS ~AVAILABLE NOW~ ~ 121 Waterway Ct. #15A, Lexington, SC 29072 ~ 3 BR/2 BA, 1,550 Sq.Ft.
1 Unit Available
235 E. Dean Road
235 East Dean Road, Irmo, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1060 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
20 Units Available
Atlantic at Parkridge Apartments
356 Lake Murray Blvd, Irmo, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,137
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,506
1332 sqft
New luxury apartments with spacious rooms and modern design. Located within 30 minutes of downtown Columbia and close to shops at Columbiana Center. Private clubhouse and swimming pool on site.
13 Units Available
The Overlook at Golden Hills
300 Caughman Farm Lane, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$935
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1206 sqft
Situated east of the N. Lake Drive/Sunset Blvd. intersection, Overlook at Golden Hills offers spacious, pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Kitchens have granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Grounds include gym, pool and clubhouse.
18 Units Available
Reserve at Mill Landing Apartment Homes
809 E Main St, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$879
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1337 sqft
The Reserve at Mill Landing Apartments in Lexington, South Carolina offers you the wonderful feeling of small town life with all the amenities of luxurious metropolitan living.
12 Units Available
Lauren Ridge
500 Carlen Ave, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,312
1280 sqft
Located between I-20 and Route 1, and close to Lexington Place, Lexington Towne Centre II and public library. Full access to all on-site amenities like the internet cafe, outdoor pool, gym and car wash area.
8 Units Available
Waters Edge at Harbison
250 Crossbow Dr, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$860
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$967
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Waters Edge at Harbison in magnificent Columbia, SC. Our beautiful apartment home community is located in the heart of Irmo, just off of James F. Byrnes Expressway.
12 Units Available
The Heights at Lake Murray
100 Walden Heights Drive, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1388 sqft
Great location for commuters on I-26. Units include patios or balconies, washer/dryer hookups, and garbage disposals. Pet-friendly community features garage, pool, credit card payments, playground and gym.
26 Units Available
York Woods at Lake Murray
2038 Lake Murray Boulevard, Irmo, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,034
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1405 sqft
Discover a life outside the lines when you live in York Woods at Lake Murray Apartment Homes. Minutes from the boundaries of downtown living in Columbia, near miles of the beautiful Lake Murray shoreline lies York Woods.
6 Units Available
Legends at Lake Murray
1220 Meredith Dr, Columbia, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1309 sqft
This community offers residents a resort-style pool, dog park and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments include breakfast bars, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. It's located just minutes from Irmo Town Park and Columbiana Mall.
5 Units Available
Avenue at Harbison
113 Paces Brook Ave, Columbia, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,070
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$991
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,198
1229 sqft
Welcome to Avenue at Harbison located in beautiful Columbia, SC.
2 Units Available
River Bluff of Lexington
300 Palmetto Park Blvd, Lexington, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,069
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In a fast-growing area. Near public transportation and area amenities. Spacious interiors with open floor plans, islands, and wood flooring. On-site pool with sundeck and ample green space.
1 Unit Available
13 Surrey Ct Suite 200
13 Surrey Ct, Seven Oaks, SC
Studio
$1,000
1100 sqft
Prime office space near Harbison - This 1100 square foot office space is available right away! Located just off St. Andrews Road, near Harbison Blvd. Trash, and landscaping included.
1 Unit Available
146 Fresh Spring Way
146 Fresh Spring Way, Lexington County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2434 sqft
BEAUTIFUL HOME IN LEXINGTON'S CAROLINE SPRINGS - Enjoy this conveniently located beautiful home! Featuring 9ft ceilings throughout. Immaculate hardwoods in foyer and formal dining room.
1 Unit Available
919 Hendrix St
919 Hendrix Street, Lexington, SC
2 Bedrooms
$850
912 sqft
919 Hendrix St-Lexington Two/three bedroom house with 1 1/2 bath. Can easily use back room as third bedroom.
1 Unit Available
209 Biddle Road
209 Biddle Road, Seven Oaks, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1144 sqft
Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1144 square feet of space, with amenities including a refrigerator with stove, hardwood floors, central air, ceiling fans, and washer/dryer hookups. With access to a fenced yard.
1 Unit Available
1415 Chadford Road
1415 Chadford Road, Irmo, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1089 sqft
Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
1 Unit Available
151 Tybo Drive
151 Tybo Drive, Lexington, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1000 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.