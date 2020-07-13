73 Apartments for rent in Ladson, SC with pool

/
Abberly Crossing
9698 Patriot Blvd, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,094
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1284 sqft
Cross over to incomparable living in the heart of Charleston’s newest residential, business, and retail district! Located adjacent to the Palmetto Commerce Park, Abberly Crossing is the ideal home base for anyone who wants to spend more time doing
Ashton Woods
9525 Highway 78, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,024
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
949 sqft
Embrace the natural beauty of Ashton Woods! At Ashton Woods, we provide a serene escape from reality. It is time to take advantage of all that we have to offer! Discover uniquely designed floor plan options created with your personal needs in mind.
Palmetto Exchange
3340 Shipley Street, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,219
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1300 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Palmetto Exchange offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you.
Ladson
The Mason
1110 Mason Pond Place, Ladson, SC
Studio
$999
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1080 sqft
Say hello to The Mason - a brand new luxury apartment community ideally located in Ladson, SC offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom layouts all with premium finishes throughout.
Cooper's Ridge
111 Coopers Ridge Blvd, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$954
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly situated in Ladson, South Carolina, you'll be proud to call Cooper's Ridge your home. Residents appreciate the close proximity of the best shopping, restaurants, and entertainment in our charming neighborhood.
The Wilder
9691 Patriot Boulevard, Ladson, SC
Studio
$1,010
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1204 sqft
Journey into The Wilder, where you’ll find yourself never wanting to leave.
Ladson
Reserve at Crowfield
1000 Crowfield Reserve Ln, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,004
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1389 sqft
Welcome to Reserve at Crowfield, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Ladson, SC.
Results within 1 mile of Ladson
Mosby Ingleside
3730 Ingleside Blvd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,074
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,547
1363 sqft
Stunning marsh views in a retreat-like setting. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, smart home technology, and fantastic views. On-site pool, workout area, and clubhouse. Near area parks and schools.
Results within 5 miles of Ladson
Bryant at Summerville
325 Marymeade Dr, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Bryant at Summerville, the premier apartments in Summerville, South Carolina, where you'll find an oasis of luxurious living. Bryant at Summerville has everything you've been looking for including location, lifestyle, and amenities.
Parks at Nexton
2000 Front St, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,145
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,391
1428 sqft
Located just off I-26 for convenient commuting, and close to some of the best restaurants and shopping in Summerville. Modern units feature walk-in closets, in-home w/d and private patio/balcony.
Palmetto Creek Apartments
3311 Mountainbrook Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1368 sqft
A recently renovated and pet-friendly community offering a combination of style and comfort. Located right off I26, we are in the heart of North Charleston and all it has to offer.
Cedar Grove Fine Apartment Homes
8708 Evangeline Dr, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$990
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1340 sqft
Large, open floor plans with luxury finishes, private balconies and big closets. Community has a pool and outdoor kitchen, and is located in the heart of Coosaw Creek, 35 minutes from downtown.
Bellary Flats
11000 Eagle Hall Lane, Summerville, SC
Studio
$995
779 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1194 sqft
Make the most of your Lowcountry life at Bellary Flats. Hosting spacious floor plans, a southern river-style clubhouse, saltwater pool, cozy outdoor fireplaces, and trails —and that’s just the start.
Atlantic Palms
2510 Atlantic Palms Ln, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,030
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1229 sqft
Stylish apartment with spacious layouts, private patio/balcony, extra storage and washer/dryer hookup. 24-hour gym, business center, outdoor swimming pool and movie theater room for all tenants to enjoy.
Silvana Oaks
8439 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,146
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1198 sqft
Spacious units near Downtown Charleston with granite counters and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. In-room laundry and hardwood floors. Community has swimming pool and private dog park.
Audubon Park
1700 Eagle Landing Blvd, Hanahan, SC
1 Bedroom
$910
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,291
1220 sqft
Enjoy the luxurious lifestyle you deserve at Audubon Park Apartment Homes in Charleston, South Carolina. Nestled around Goose Creek Reservoir in Hanahan, we are quietly secluded in the northwest suburb of North Charleston.
St. James at Goose Creek
900 Channing Way, Goose Creek, SC
1 Bedroom
$975
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
St. James at Goose Creek has everything you need to live comfortably in Goose Creek, SC. Let our offerings amaze you! Enjoy 9-ft. ceilings, fireplaces, fully-equipped kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and private patios or balconies.
Palmetto Grove
7927 Saint Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$935
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1225 sqft
Many outdoor amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, bark park, and sundeck. Apartments with patio or balcony and large closets. Conveniently located near I-26 in North Charleston. Non-smoking community with 24-hour on-site maintenance.
Summerville Station
1660 Old Trolley Rd, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$994
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,233
1200 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Elevate at Brighton Park
115 Great Lawn Drive, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,189
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1520 sqft
Raise your standard of living at Elevate at Brighton Park. Experience luxury style in a charming suburban setting with our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Summerville, South Carolina.
Dwell at Greenridge
7910 Crossroads Dr, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$929
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,013
950 sqft
The living spaces at Dwell at Greenridge Apartments are thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind, and are stylishly appointed with the kind of premium materials and finishes you won't find in any other apartments for rent in North
Latitude at Wescott
9580 Old Glory Ln, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1438 sqft
CHECK OUT OUR SPECIALS!$300 off the first months rent on our two bedroom, one bathroom floor plan. $400 off the first months rent on our two bedroom, two bathroom floor plan. $150 admin fee will be credited back to your account after move in.
Ingleside Plantation
9345 Blue House Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1471 sqft
Just off I-26 and near the military base and shopping. A resort-style community with gated access, a pool, outdoor fireplace and cardio-fitness center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
ARIUM North Charleston
2225 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,025
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
937 sqft
This luxury community offers an onsite clubhouse, tennis court, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Units have washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces and walk-in closets. The nearby Northwoods Mall also offers dining, shopping and entertainment options.
