accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:20 AM
20 Accessible Apartments for rent in Ladson, SC
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
32 Units Available
Palmetto Exchange
3340 Shipley Street, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,071
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,373
1300 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Palmetto Exchange offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
6 Units Available
Ashton Woods
9525 Highway 78, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$959
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
949 sqft
Embrace the natural beauty of Ashton Woods! At Ashton Woods, we provide a serene escape from reality. It is time to take advantage of all that we have to offer! Discover uniquely designed floor plan options created with your personal needs in mind.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
6 Units Available
Cooper's Ridge
111 Coopers Ridge Blvd, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,009
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfectly situated in Ladson, South Carolina, you'll be proud to call Cooper's Ridge your home. Residents appreciate the close proximity of the best shopping, restaurants, and entertainment in our charming neighborhood.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
286 Units Available
The Wilder
9691 Patriot Boulevard, Ladson, SC
Studio
$1,010
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,175
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1204 sqft
Journey into The Wilder, where you’ll find yourself never wanting to leave.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Ladson
70 Units Available
Reserve at Crowfield
1000 Crowfield Reserve Ln, Ladson, SC
1 Bedroom
$999
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,579
1389 sqft
Welcome to Reserve at Crowfield, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Ladson, SC.
Results within 5 miles of Ladson
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Silvana Oaks
8439 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,095
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1198 sqft
Spacious units near Downtown Charleston with granite counters and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. In-room laundry and hardwood floors. Community has swimming pool and private dog park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
St. James at Goose Creek
900 Channing Way, Goose Creek, SC
1 Bedroom
$995
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,066
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1315 sqft
St. James at Goose Creek has everything you need to live comfortably in Goose Creek, SC. Let our offerings amaze you! Enjoy 9-ft. ceilings, fireplaces, fully-equipped kitchens, spacious walk-in closets and private patios or balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
40 Units Available
Ingleside Plantation
9345 Blue House Rd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$975
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1471 sqft
Just off I-26 and near the military base and shopping. A resort-style community with gated access, a pool, outdoor fireplace and cardio-fitness center. Apartments feature hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
16 Units Available
4830 Wescott
4830 Wescott Blvd, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,115
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1250 sqft
Love where you live! Our open plans feature fashion forward interior finishes--quartz countertops, designer cabinets and plank flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
38 Units Available
Parks at Nexton
2000 Front St, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,002
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1428 sqft
Located just off I-26 for convenient commuting, and close to some of the best restaurants and shopping in Summerville. Modern units feature walk-in closets, in-home w/d and private patio/balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
9 Units Available
Northwoods Townhomes
8150 Prestwick Ct, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1250 sqft
Near I-26 and Hillsdale Park. Enjoy convenient amenities at this pet-friendly property, including a coffee bar and community barbecue area. Every unit includes ample closet space, custom cabinets, and a washer and dryer.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Summerville Station
1660 Old Trolley Rd, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$910
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1200 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
22 Units Available
Bryant at Summerville
325 Marymeade Dr, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Bryant at Summerville, the premier apartments in Summerville, South Carolina, where you'll find an oasis of luxurious living. Bryant at Summerville has everything you've been looking for including location, lifestyle, and amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Latitude at Wescott
9580 Old Glory Ln, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$985
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1438 sqft
CHECK OUT OUR SPECIALS!$300 off the first months rent on our two bedroom, one bathroom floor plan. $400 off the first months rent on our two bedroom, two bathroom floor plan. $150 admin fee will be credited back to your account after move in.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
30 Units Available
Legends at Azalea
3500 Pinckney Marsh Ln, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community offers 24-hour emergency maintenance, service and access to resident clubhouse, and resort-style amenities. Pet-friendly complex located close to great shopping, dining, and entertainment options in town.
Results within 10 miles of Ladson
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
60 Units Available
Greenwood at Ashley River
6520 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$899
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1197 sqft
Come see why our charm, convenience, perfect amenities and award-winning management team has made Greenwood at Ashley River the place to call home for many residents of North Charleston, South Carolina.
Last updated June 13 at 12:47am
3 Units Available
Northlake Townhomes
4135 Bonaparte Dr, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1400 sqft
At Northlake Townhomes, our residents enjoy the finest quality of living in our lakeside community. Our residents have their choice between spacious two or three bedroom floorplans.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Gates at Summerville
1225 Boonehill Road, Summerville, SC
1 Bedroom
$974
990 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,014
1240 sqft
Welcome to The Gates At Summerville The Gates at Summerville offers spacious 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes featuring plush carpet, a beautiful hardwood look throughout, and washer/dryers*! Come in and see our newly upgraded units.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Waverly Place
1900 Waverly Place Ln, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$900
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$984
923 sqft
Just minutes from Charleston Air Force Base and Charleston International Airport. Community includes gym, BBQ grill, tennis court, and pool. Luxurious units boast fireplace, walk-in closets, and recent renovations.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Bradley Square
6600 Rivers Ave, North Charleston, SC
1 Bedroom
$895
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
868 sqft
For those seeking a life of convenience and sophistication, welcome home to Bradley Square Apartments. Our elevated customer experience and high-end amenities promote what matters most: wellness, leisure, and time well spent at home.
