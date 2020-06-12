/
2 bedroom apartments
67 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ladson, SC
32 Units Available
Palmetto Exchange
3340 Shipley Street, Ladson, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1072 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Palmetto Exchange offers a lifestyle that's moving in the same direction as you.
6 Units Available
Cooper's Ridge
111 Coopers Ridge Blvd, Ladson, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1050 sqft
Perfectly situated in Ladson, South Carolina, you'll be proud to call Cooper's Ridge your home. Residents appreciate the close proximity of the best shopping, restaurants, and entertainment in our charming neighborhood.
164 Units Available
The Mason
3221 Heaton Drive, Ladson, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1080 sqft
Say hello to The Mason - a brand new luxury apartment community ideally located in Ladson, SC offering spacious studio, one, two and three-bedroom layouts all with premium finishes throughout.
21 Units Available
Abberly Crossing
9698 Patriot Blvd, Ladson, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1146 sqft
Cross over to incomparable living in the heart of Charleston’s newest residential, business, and retail district! Located adjacent to the Palmetto Commerce Park, Abberly Crossing is the ideal home base for anyone who wants to spend more time doing
6 Units Available
Ashton Woods
9525 Highway 78, Ladson, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
949 sqft
Embrace the natural beauty of Ashton Woods! At Ashton Woods, we provide a serene escape from reality. It is time to take advantage of all that we have to offer! Discover uniquely designed floor plan options created with your personal needs in mind.
286 Units Available
The Wilder
9691 Patriot Boulevard, Ladson, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1204 sqft
Journey into The Wilder, where you’ll find yourself never wanting to leave.
71 Units Available
Reserve at Crowfield
1000 Crowfield Reserve Ln, Ladson, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1156 sqft
Welcome to Reserve at Crowfield, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Ladson, SC.
Results within 1 mile of Ladson
22 Units Available
Mosby Ingleside
3730 Ingleside Blvd, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1115 sqft
Stunning marsh views in a retreat-like setting. Homes feature stainless steel appliances, smart home technology, and fantastic views. On-site pool, workout area, and clubhouse. Near area parks and schools.
Results within 5 miles of Ladson
24 Units Available
Elevate at Brighton Park
115 Great Lawn Drive, Summerville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1188 sqft
Raise your standard of living at Elevate at Brighton Park. Experience luxury style in a charming suburban setting with our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes in Summerville, South Carolina.
39 Units Available
Parks at Nexton
2000 Front St, Summerville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1200 sqft
Located just off I-26 for convenient commuting, and close to some of the best restaurants and shopping in Summerville. Modern units feature walk-in closets, in-home w/d and private patio/balcony.
17 Units Available
Palmetto Creek Apartments
3311 Mountainbrook Ave, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1062 sqft
A recently renovated and pet-friendly community offering a combination of style and comfort. Located right off I26, we are in the heart of North Charleston and all it has to offer.
10 Units Available
Northwoods Townhomes
8150 Prestwick Ct, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1250 sqft
Near I-26 and Hillsdale Park. Enjoy convenient amenities at this pet-friendly property, including a coffee bar and community barbecue area. Every unit includes ample closet space, custom cabinets, and a washer and dryer.
17 Units Available
Jamison Park
2245 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1005 sqft
Northwoods Mall is only minutes away from this North Charleston community. Onsite amenities include garage parking, swimming pool, grilling area and 24-hour gym. There are washer/dryer hookups and walk-in closets in-unit.
19 Units Available
ARIUM St Ives
7930 St Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
940 sqft
This community's array of amenities includes an onsite coffee bar, pool, gym and swimming pool. The apartments boast fireplaces and walk-in closets. The North River's Market and Northwoods Mall are a short walk away.
30 Units Available
Palmetto Grove
7927 Saint Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
994 sqft
Many outdoor amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, bark park, and sundeck. Apartments with patio or balcony and large closets. Conveniently located near I-26 in North Charleston. Non-smoking community with 24-hour on-site maintenance.
32 Units Available
The Grove At Oakbrook
325 Midland Pkwy, Summerville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1158 sqft
Located in Dorchester County II School District, close to major employers Bosch and Boeing. Community offers residents poolside sundeck, 24-hour fitness center and clubhouse. Apartments include plush carpeting, spacious walk-in closets and central A/C.
28 Units Available
Audubon Park
1700 Eagle Landing Blvd, Hanahan, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1030 sqft
Enjoy the luxurious lifestyle you deserve at Audubon Park Apartment Homes in Charleston, South Carolina. Nestled around Goose Creek Reservoir in Hanahan, we are quietly secluded in the northwest suburb of North Charleston.
8 Units Available
Summerville Station
1660 Old Trolley Rd, Summerville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
1000 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
22 Units Available
Bryant at Summerville
325 Marymeade Dr, Summerville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
992 sqft
Welcome to Bryant at Summerville, the premier apartments in Summerville, South Carolina, where you'll find an oasis of luxurious living. Bryant at Summerville has everything you've been looking for including location, lifestyle, and amenities.
31 Units Available
Dwell at Greenridge
7910 Crossroads Dr, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$999
950 sqft
The living spaces at Dwell at Greenridge Apartments are thoughtfully designed with comfort and convenience in mind, and are stylishly appointed with the kind of premium materials and finishes you won't find in any other apartments for rent in North
6 Units Available
North Bluff
7925 Saint Ives Rd, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1008 sqft
Discover the Darby Difference at North Bluff Apartments where conveniently located, spacious living awaits you at this North Charleston community. North Bluff offers one, two and three bedroom apartments and a great set of amenities.
6 Units Available
ARIUM North Charleston
2225 Greenridge Rd, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
937 sqft
This luxury community offers an onsite clubhouse, tennis court, hot tub and 24-hour gym. Units have washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces and walk-in closets. The nearby Northwoods Mall also offers dining, shopping and entertainment options.
11 Units Available
Silvana Oaks
8439 Dorchester Rd, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,092
1092 sqft
Spacious units near Downtown Charleston with granite counters and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. In-room laundry and hardwood floors. Community has swimming pool and private dog park.
30 Units Available
Arrogate Village
195 North Creek Drive, Summerville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1150 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
