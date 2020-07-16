517 Clearview Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel playground tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground tennis court

Great James Island home in the highly regarded Clearview subdivision. This incredible 4 bedroom, 3 bath find includes a true Mother-In-Law Suite with separate exterior access. The main home includes a spacious floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with hardwood floors and a large family room with newer carpet and vaulted ceilings. The kitchen boasts updated cabinets, recessed lighting, and stainless-steel appliances. The MIL suite or private secondary master, has 1 bed, 1 bath, hardwood floors, and its own kitchenette. Yard maintenance is INCLUDED!!



This home is located on a spacious corner lot and conveniently sits directly across the street from tennis courts, playground, is just minutes to historic downtown Charleston, and the sunny beaches of the Atlantic Ocean.



Pets negotiable with a $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet.(2 pet max)

Apply online at www.oaktrustproperties.com. $59 application fee per adult



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,275, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $2,275, Available 7/7/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.