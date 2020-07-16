All apartments in James Island
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:05 PM

517 Clearview Drive

517 Clearview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

517 Clearview Drive, James Island, SC 29412

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
tennis court
Great James Island home in the highly regarded Clearview subdivision. This incredible 4 bedroom, 3 bath find includes a true Mother-In-Law Suite with separate exterior access. The main home includes a spacious floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths with hardwood floors and a large family room with newer carpet and vaulted ceilings. The kitchen boasts updated cabinets, recessed lighting, and stainless-steel appliances. The MIL suite or private secondary master, has 1 bed, 1 bath, hardwood floors, and its own kitchenette. Yard maintenance is INCLUDED!!

This home is located on a spacious corner lot and conveniently sits directly across the street from tennis courts, playground, is just minutes to historic downtown Charleston, and the sunny beaches of the Atlantic Ocean.

Pets negotiable with a $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet.(2 pet max)
Apply online at www.oaktrustproperties.com. $59 application fee per adult

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,275, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $2,275, Available 7/7/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Clearview Drive have any available units?
517 Clearview Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in James Island, SC.
What amenities does 517 Clearview Drive have?
Some of 517 Clearview Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 Clearview Drive currently offering any rent specials?
517 Clearview Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Clearview Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 517 Clearview Drive is pet friendly.
Does 517 Clearview Drive offer parking?
No, 517 Clearview Drive does not offer parking.
Does 517 Clearview Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 Clearview Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Clearview Drive have a pool?
No, 517 Clearview Drive does not have a pool.
Does 517 Clearview Drive have accessible units?
No, 517 Clearview Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Clearview Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 Clearview Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 517 Clearview Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 Clearview Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
