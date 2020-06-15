All apartments in James Island
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

1212 Oakcrest Dr

1212 Oakcrest Drive · (843) 737-6034
Location

1212 Oakcrest Drive, James Island, SC 29412
Lynwood - Willow Walk - Oakcrest

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1824 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Welcome to this beautiful home located in the heart of James Island. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home offers plenty of space to entertain! The living room is bright with large windows and hardwood floors. The roomy kitchen is upgraded with white cabinets and tile flooring. The main floor also offers a separate dining room. The den, located off the kitchen, has hardwood floors, and a half bath. Upstairs offers two guest bedroom with hardwood floors and balcony access. The master bedroom is spacious with a private bathroom suite. The backyard features a patio, outdoor storage, and is fully fenced in. Additionally, the home has a side entrance with mudroom. 5.5 miles from Folly beach and 6.9 miles from Downtown Charleston. Pets ok, 3 max.

PET POLICY

Pets ok-3 max.

Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet

Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet

Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet

STATUS:

Vacant

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Vacant and available for showings! To schedule a showing, please click one of the available times listed below.

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):

View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com

SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:

We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Oakcrest Dr have any available units?
1212 Oakcrest Dr has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1212 Oakcrest Dr have?
Some of 1212 Oakcrest Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Oakcrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Oakcrest Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Oakcrest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1212 Oakcrest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1212 Oakcrest Dr offer parking?
No, 1212 Oakcrest Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1212 Oakcrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 Oakcrest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Oakcrest Dr have a pool?
No, 1212 Oakcrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1212 Oakcrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 1212 Oakcrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Oakcrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 Oakcrest Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1212 Oakcrest Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1212 Oakcrest Dr has units with air conditioning.
