1212 Oakcrest Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Welcome to this beautiful home located in the heart of James Island. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home offers plenty of space to entertain! The living room is bright with large windows and hardwood floors. The roomy kitchen is upgraded with white cabinets and tile flooring. The main floor also offers a separate dining room. The den, located off the kitchen, has hardwood floors, and a half bath. Upstairs offers two guest bedroom with hardwood floors and balcony access. The master bedroom is spacious with a private bathroom suite. The backyard features a patio, outdoor storage, and is fully fenced in. Additionally, the home has a side entrance with mudroom. 5.5 miles from Folly beach and 6.9 miles from Downtown Charleston. Pets ok, 3 max.



PET POLICY



Pets ok-3 max.



Non-refundable pet fee: $250 per pet



Monthly pet rent: $25 per month per pet



Pet Screening Application: $20 single pet, $15 each additional pet



STATUS:



Vacant



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Vacant and available for showings! To schedule a showing, please click one of the available times listed below.



APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS (HOW TO APPLY):



View our qualification requirements at www.charlestonpc.com/applications. Each applicant in your party must complete the online application form and pay the application fee ($60 per person, non-refundable). Application turnaround time 1-2 business days once applications from all prospective tenants are submitted. Applications department does not accept phone calls, please email applications@charlestonpc.com



SECTION 8/HOUSING ASSISTANCE:



We do not participate in the Section 8 Housing Program