Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking internet access

Wonderfully updated 3bd/1ba home minutes to Folly Beach and downtown Charleston! Laminate hardwoods throughout so no carpet! Gorgeous Kitchen and Bathroom! Sitting on a 1/2 acre with a huge fenced yard and carport you have room to park a Boat and no HOA's to have to deal with! Come check out this beautiful home in a perfect location!



Washer/Dryer included

One pet considered!



Copper Roof Property Mgmt, LLC

Ally@copperprop.com

843-763-1130



(RLNE5892666)