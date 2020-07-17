All apartments in India Hook
Find more places like 1615 Norris Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
India Hook, SC
/
1615 Norris Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1615 Norris Drive

1615 Norris Drive · (803) 329-3285
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1615 Norris Drive, India Hook, SC 29732

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1615 Norris Drive · Avail. Aug 7

$1,425

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1615 Norris Drive Available 08/07/20 3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath Brick Home Minutes from Lake Wylie - 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath brick home sits on a large lot with mature trees and minutes from Lake Wylie! The original hardwood floors are in the living room and Master bedroom with Luxury vinyl plank on the remaining floors. The over-sized kitchen has a breakfast bar and dining area. There is a laundry with full size washer and dryer hook ups. Sliding doors open onto an back patio and there is an exterior storage building. Ceiling fans in each room.

Pet Policy: Pet Friendly! Non-refundable pet fee of $250 per pet plus $10 pet rent per month per pet.

Directions to the property from our office: Left on Ebenezer Road, right on Herlong, left on Mount Gallant, left on Redwood, left on Norris Drive.

Lease Terms: One Year.

Viewing the property: When the property becomes available to view, you can come to our office and pick up the key. We check out keys between the hours of 8:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. You are required to leave a credit/debit card or $20.00 in exchange for the key while you have it out of the office.

Office Hours: Monday - Friday 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

***This information is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.***

(RLNE4513049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 Norris Drive have any available units?
1615 Norris Drive has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1615 Norris Drive have?
Some of 1615 Norris Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 Norris Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1615 Norris Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 Norris Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1615 Norris Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1615 Norris Drive offer parking?
No, 1615 Norris Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1615 Norris Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1615 Norris Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 Norris Drive have a pool?
No, 1615 Norris Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1615 Norris Drive have accessible units?
No, 1615 Norris Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 Norris Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1615 Norris Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1615 Norris Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1615 Norris Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1615 Norris Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NC
Statesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCBelmont, NCClover, SCStallings, NC
Monroe, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NCCherryville, NCLincolnton, NCShelby, NCKannapolis, NCWestport, NCDenver, NCNewton, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community CollegeDavidson College
Johnson C Smith University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity