Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry pool tennis court

708 Excelsior Drive Available 08/14/20 Lafayette Park - Beautiful home, 3 bedrooms 2 full baths in Lafayette Park.

Open floor plan, large kitchen with granite, stainless still appliances with lots of cabinets for storage.

Dining area opens into the living room along with a good size screen porched attached.

Large master bedroom with an inviting bay window, walk-in shower with plenty of closet space.

Laundry room with extra storage.

Back yard with custom built pergola and fenced in yard.

Community offers amenity center with community pool and tennis courts.

SMALL DOG NEGOTIABLE WITH A $250 NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE.



No Cats Allowed



