Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

708 Excelsior Drive

708 Excelsior Drive · (843) 651-7829 ext. 322
Location

708 Excelsior Drive, Horry County, SC 29566

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 708 Excelsior Drive · Avail. Aug 14

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
708 Excelsior Drive Available 08/14/20 Lafayette Park - Beautiful home, 3 bedrooms 2 full baths in Lafayette Park.
Open floor plan, large kitchen with granite, stainless still appliances with lots of cabinets for storage.
Dining area opens into the living room along with a good size screen porched attached.
Large master bedroom with an inviting bay window, walk-in shower with plenty of closet space.
Laundry room with extra storage.
Back yard with custom built pergola and fenced in yard.
Community offers amenity center with community pool and tennis courts.
SMALL DOG NEGOTIABLE WITH A $250 NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5027709)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

