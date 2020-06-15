All apartments in Holly Hill
Find more places like 162 Franklin St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Holly Hill, SC
/
162 Franklin St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

162 Franklin St

162 Franklin Street · (321) 704-0625
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

162 Franklin Street, Holly Hill, SC 29059

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1675 · Avail. now

$1,675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 975 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Carriage house in downtown Charleston - Property Id: 277688

Historic private carriage house in downtown Charleston. The master bedroom is on the second floor along with with a smaller room that has previously been used by tenants as a study, small 2nd bedroom or spacious closet. There is 1 full bath (antique claw foot tub), original hardwood floors and large washer/dryer and full kitchen. The upstairs bedroom has a large private balcony with a fan. The property is a short stroll to the Battery, College of Charleston, Colonial Lake, Charleston School of Law and MUSC. It is in a very safe and quiet area of historic downtown Charleston away from the louder part of downtown. Animals maybe considered. Unfurnished.

Please text for more details
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/277688
Property Id 277688

(RLNE5838225)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 162 Franklin St have any available units?
162 Franklin St has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 162 Franklin St have?
Some of 162 Franklin St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 162 Franklin St currently offering any rent specials?
162 Franklin St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 162 Franklin St pet-friendly?
Yes, 162 Franklin St is pet friendly.
Does 162 Franklin St offer parking?
No, 162 Franklin St does not offer parking.
Does 162 Franklin St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 162 Franklin St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 162 Franklin St have a pool?
No, 162 Franklin St does not have a pool.
Does 162 Franklin St have accessible units?
No, 162 Franklin St does not have accessible units.
Does 162 Franklin St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 162 Franklin St has units with dishwashers.
Does 162 Franklin St have units with air conditioning?
No, 162 Franklin St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 162 Franklin St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCCharleston, SCNorth Charleston, SCMount Pleasant, SC
Summerville, SCLadson, SCGoose Creek, SCHanahan, SC
Sumter, SCLakewood, SCMoncks Corner, SCDalzell, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Charleston Southern UniversityBenedict College
College of CharlestonCitadel Military College of South Carolina
Medical University of South Carolina
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity