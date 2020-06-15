162 Franklin St

Amenities

Historic private carriage house in downtown Charleston. The master bedroom is on the second floor along with with a smaller room that has previously been used by tenants as a study, small 2nd bedroom or spacious closet. There is 1 full bath (antique claw foot tub), original hardwood floors and large washer/dryer and full kitchen. The upstairs bedroom has a large private balcony with a fan. The property is a short stroll to the Battery, College of Charleston, Colonial Lake, Charleston School of Law and MUSC. It is in a very safe and quiet area of historic downtown Charleston away from the louder part of downtown. Animals maybe considered. Unfurnished.



