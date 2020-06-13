/
3 bedroom apartments
121 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hardeeville, SC
Ardmore New River
82 Ardmore Garden Drive, Hardeeville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1531 sqft
Ardmore New River proudly offers a variety of community and interior amenities. Relax at the refreshing saltwater pool or enjoy free complimentary Starbucks coffee. You will love the life at Ardmore New River.
779 Hearthstone Drive
779 Heartstone Lake Drive, Hardeeville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1676 sqft
779 Hearthstone Drive Available 07/10/20 3 Bed/2 Bath Home in Hearthstone Lake! Move In July 10th! - Popular May floorplan situated on a quiet lagoon in the quiet Hearthstone lakes community. Move in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bath single story floorplan.
Abberly Chase
59 Summerlake Circle, Ridgeland, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1394 sqft
Welcome home to Abberly Chase, where you get the chance to live the comfortable, stylish life you want.
4 Archers Creek Court
4 Archers Creek Court, Beaufort County, SC
Expansive 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom custom home in desirable Rivers End community in Okatie. Large two car garage, walk in pantry, formal dining room, and bonus room that can be used as a formal living room, or play room. www.forrentinbeaufort.com
149 Cypress Run
149 Cypress Run, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1240 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 149 Cypress Run in Beaufort County. View photos, descriptions and more!
3 Capers Creek Drive, Rivers End
3 Capers Creek Drive, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1264 sqft
MOVE IN READY. 3 Bedroom, 2 bath (1,264 sq. ft) with 1 car attached garage home for rent in the Rivers End Community of Okatie, SC. This area is a perfect location between Hilton Head Island and Beaufort, SC! Small dog allowed per owners approval.
One Hampton Lake
11 Parklands Dr, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1378 sqft
Great location on Bluffton Parkway, minutes from shopping and restaurants. Units feature patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Community includes clubhouse, pool and dog park.
Mystic Bluff
103 Inspiration Avenue, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1294 sqft
imagine a lifestyle that is out of this world. Brand New Mystic Bluff Apartments in Bluffton offers One, Two and Three Bedroom Apartments with divine interiors and luxurious indulgences in a low country location beyond compare.
48 Muirfield Drive
48 Muirfield Drive, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2208 sqft
Eagle's Pointe Home - Single family home with 3 bedrooms and a bonus room over the garage, 2.5 bathrooms, screened in back porch, fenced in yard with a great lagoon view. Call to schedule an appointment.
196 White Oaks Circle
196 Whiteoaks Circle, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
2396 sqft
3 Bedroom Home in the Gated Community of "Rose Hill" Available Now - Nestled among the lush magnolia trees, wildlife and marshes, Rose Hill Plantation offers a respite of historic natural beauty and recreational opportunities for all ages to enjoy.
22 Isle of Palms East
22 Isle of Palms East, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1887 sqft
Palmetto Pointe 3 bedroom/2.5ba home with 2 car garage - This lovely home in convenient Palmetto Pointe has an open floor plan in the common areas and has just been painted throughout.
153 Island West Dr
153 Island West Drive, Beaufort County, SC
Available 06/15/20 4 Bed, 3 Bath, One Story home available in Island West.
344 Green Leaf Way
344 Green Leaf Way, Bluffton, SC
Beautiful 4 Bedroom/2.5 bath Home in convenient Shell Hall - This home is less than two years old and in wonderful condition.
3 Regent Ave.
3 Regent Avenue, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1940 sqft
3 Regent Ave. Available 06/15/20 Charleston-Style Home, Recently Updated and Ready to Rent in Westbury - Charleston-style home in Westbury Park featuring three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
50 Pebble Beach Cove, Bldg K, Unit 110
50 Pebble Beach Cove, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1260 sqft
50 Pebble Beach Cove, Bldg K, Unit 110 Available 08/01/20 The Reserve at Woodbridge, Unit 110 - Fully furnished 3 bedroom apartment located in the Reserve at Woodbridge in Bluffton.
1 Tanners Crossing
1 Tanners Crossing, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2350 sqft
1 Tanners Crossing Available 07/15/20 Former Model Home on Corner Lot in Heritage New Riverside, ....
253 Hitching Post Crescent
253 Hitching Post Crescent, Bluffton, SC
253 Hitching Post Crescent Available 06/15/20 Great Single-Family Home in The Farm for Rent - Available June, this corner lot home has plenty of space and upgrades! Four large bedrooms and laminate and tile flooring throughout.
220 Club Gate Drive
220 Club Gate Drive, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2050 sqft
220 Club Gate Drive Available 08/05/20 Rose Hill Plantation - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Rose Hill Plantation. This single family home has a lovely open floor plan and is located close to the gate.
43 Hopsewee Drive
43 Hopsewee Drive, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2336 sqft
43 Hopsewee Drive (Berkeley Hall) - Beautiful Lifestyle Cottage for Rent - This home features Craftsman cabinetry, elegant new master bathroom with heated floors, new lighting & wood floors.
9314 Evan Way
9314 Evan Way, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
2409 sqft
9314 Evan Way Available 07/13/20 PALMETTO POINTE HOME- CORNER LOT - Two-story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a bonus loft. Spacious great room features corner fireplace.
76 Bainbridge Way
76 Bainbridge Way, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2837 sqft
76 Bainbridge Way Available 07/06/20 Baynard Park - Upgraded home - Hardwood flooring throughout main living area. Living room, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen with corian counters, stainless steel appliances and gas range.
9 Weymouth Circle
9 Weymouth Circle, Bluffton, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2161 sqft
Hampton Hall - Home for Rent - Move in by 7/1/20 and take $500 off 1st month Rent! - Hampton Hall home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, office/den, and open floor plan. Hardwood and tile floor and decorative moldings. Neutral paint colors.
16 Long Lake Drive
16 Long Lake Drive, Beaufort County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1725 sqft
16 Long Lake Drive Available 04/15/20 16 LONG LAKE DRIVE (GRANDE OAKS ) - FURNISHED HOME - TURNKEY READY - Make yourself at home as you wait for your home to be completed or as you get to know the Bluffton area.
The Columns at Coldbrook Station
501 Old Richmond Road, Port Wentworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1461 sqft
The Columns at Coldbrook Station is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of Port Wentworth Georgia.
