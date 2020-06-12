/
2 bedroom apartments
105 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hardeeville, SC
Ardmore New River
82 Ardmore Garden Drive, Hardeeville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1128 sqft
Ardmore New River proudly offers a variety of community and interior amenities. Relax at the refreshing saltwater pool or enjoy free complimentary Starbucks coffee. You will love the life at Ardmore New River.
349 Springtime Ct.
349 Springtime Ct, Hardeeville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1355 sqft
Sun City Home on Cul de Sac- Available (Partially furnished or unfurnished) - Built in 2019, this 2 bedroom/ 2 bathroom Sun City home features a hardwood/tile flooring combo, stainless steel appliances and partial furnishings.
169 A Azalea Drive
169 Azalea Dr, Hardeeville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
2045 sqft
Hampton Pointe - Located in Hampton Pointe - Patio level townhouse. Nine foot ceilings throughout. Large great room, formal dining room, study. Living room and master bedroom open to covered patio. Gourmet kitchen with breakfast area.
Results within 1 mile of Hardeeville
Abberly Chase
59 Summerlake Circle, Ridgeland, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1124 sqft
Welcome home to Abberly Chase, where you get the chance to live the comfortable, stylish life you want.
7 Sunbeam Drive (55 or older)
7 Sunbeam Drive, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1674 sqft
7 Sunbeam Drive (55 or older) Available 07/01/20 Furnished Sun City Home w/ Golf Cart - Available for rent July to December 31, 2020 (Sun City requires a minimum 90 day lease). Other dates may be available please inquire.
Results within 5 miles of Hardeeville
One Hampton Lake
11 Parklands Dr, Bluffton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1182 sqft
Great location on Bluffton Parkway, minutes from shopping and restaurants. Units feature patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances and ceiling fans. Community includes clubhouse, pool and dog park.
Mystic Bluff
103 Inspiration Avenue, Bluffton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1151 sqft
imagine a lifestyle that is out of this world. Brand New Mystic Bluff Apartments in Bluffton offers One, Two and Three Bedroom Apartments with divine interiors and luxurious indulgences in a low country location beyond compare.
30 Devant Dr. East
30 Devant Drive East, Beaufort County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1397 sqft
30 Devant Dr. East Available 07/01/20 FURNISHED SHORT-TERM SUMMER Sun City (+55) golf course rental home - This exquisite home on the golf course in Sun City (55 or over only) has been recently renovated and includes all the desired features.
5915 N Okatie Hwy
5915 Okatie Highway, Jasper County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$899
Move into your own home TODAY! - Property Id: 286716 Looking for a house to call your home? Look no further because we have the home for you! Call us today and come see what we have available.
214 Dillard Mill Drive
214 Dillard Mill Drive, Bluffton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1003 sqft
Townhome at Cypress Ridge community - Two bedroom townhome, 2.5 bathrooms, parking pad in the back of the unit. Great community amenities.
10 Fawns Leap
10 Fawn's Leap, Bluffton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1217 sqft
Stunning FURNISHED Townhome in Palmetto Pointe AVAILABLE June 1st!! - Move in ready townhome in Palmetto Pointe available June 1st! Stunning, double-master furnished townhome with high-end upgrades, and located within easy access to downtown
Results within 10 miles of Hardeeville
The Columns at Coldbrook Station
501 Old Richmond Road, Port Wentworth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1213 sqft
The Columns at Coldbrook Station is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of Port Wentworth Georgia.
The Bluestone
4921 Bluffton Pkwy, Bluffton, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1105 sqft
Plush apartments close to all the action. Shops, bars and restaurants within walking distance. Walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and carpets in rooms. Business center, coffee bar and courtyard. Close to Hilton Head Island.
Pine Gardens
Mariner Grove
2010 E President St, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,617
1179 sqft
One of the hottest urban communities in the area. Perks include counter-height bar seating, granite countertops in bathroom and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and more.
Aventon Park West
2080 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1073 sqft
Tucked within twelve gorgeous acres of protected wetlands and just minutes from the vibrant streets of downtown Savannah is where you'll find your brand new home at Aventon Park West.
Chatham Parkway
Walden at Chatham Center
100 Walden Ln, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1171 sqft
Luxurious units with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Complex boasts clubhouse, coffee bar, business center and putting green. Dog park on-site. Proximity to I-16 and I-516 great for commuters. Minutes from Savannah/Hilton Head Airport.
Adara at Godley Station
101 Spring Lakes Dr, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1177 sqft
Brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have spacious, open designs, walk-in closets, high ceilings and private patios. Community has a clubhouse, fitness center with yoga and spin rooms and a lounge.
Victory Heights
Ascend Midtown
2200 E Victory Dr, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
898 sqft
Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ascend Midtown! Spoil yourself by being only a few minutes' drive from hip & historic downtown Savannah, free-spirited Tybee Beach, and Truman Parkway while also living within walking
Azure Cove
1326 US Highway 80 W, Garden City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$995
963 sqft
Join us at our Garden City, GA apartments for rent! Azure Cove offers a newly-renovated coastal getaway just minutes from downtown Savannah, providing that everday vacation vibe you've been looking for.
The Arbors
4035 Kessler Ave, Garden City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1070 sqft
Check out our Garden City, GA apartments for rent! The Arbors is designed with your comfort and enjoyment in mind. Check out these stunning photos to see for yourself.
Parkside at the Highlands
2170 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1023 sqft
A charming community with lots of access to Savannah's best amenities. On-site amenities include a large resort-like pool with sundeck. Apartments feature designer flooring, top appliances, and spacious layouts.
The Ellis
3 Woodcock Rd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
1116 sqft
Introducing The Ellis – Savannah’s newest apartment community located just over a mile away from the historic downtown district.
Panther Effingham Parc Apartments
617 Towne Park Drive, Rincon, GA
2 Bedrooms
$930
986 sqft
Convenient to Rincon South Shopping Center and Mill Creek Center, this community offers residents a clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, pet spa and on-site laundry. Apartments can be furnished and offer granite countertops and screened patios.
Downtown Savannah
Bowery
515 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
944 sqft
Uber-modern apartments in historic downtown Savannah, within shouting distance of Chatham Square and Forsyth Park. Granite countertops, tall ceilings and private balconies. On-site fitness center, dog wash room, private parking lot, and controlled access.
