Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:41 AM

40 Apartments for rent in Garden City, SC with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re...

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
1060 Lizzie Ln
1060 Lizzie Lane, Garden City, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2000 sqft
Will consider a 6-month lease but prefer longer Nearly Brand NEW Home in Mallard Landing off Glens bay rd. This home has an open floor plan dining room/living room and gorgeous kitchen with top of line appliances and granite counters.
Results within 1 mile of Garden City

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Surfside Beach
1 Unit Available
504 Lakeshore DR
504 Lake Shore Dr, Surfside Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2400 sqft
3BR 3.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
135 Carolina Oaks Dr
135 Carolina Oaks Drive, Horry County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2100 sqft
Available 06/15/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bath in St James School District - Property Id: 126689 Single family home in Murrells Inlet! Located in a small subdivision with natural gas this home is in great condition with numerous upgrades including hardwood

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
109 Ashley River Rd
109 Ashley River Road, Horry County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1900 sqft
House For Rent at "The Lakes" Beautifully Landscaped Home situated on 1/2 acre lot in the desirable neighborhood, "The Lakes" within minutes of Surfside Beach & Pier.
Results within 5 miles of Garden City
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
$
16 Units Available
Waterleaf at Murrells Inlet
13 Muddy Bay Dr, Murrells Inlet, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,164
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1183 sqft
Luxury apartments within minutes of the Mall in Columbia, I-95, and Routes 32 and 29. Contemporary units with air conditioning, private balconies/patios, and alarm systems.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
78 Units Available
Artisan Living Wescott
9570 Eagle Pass Drive, North Charleston, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1410 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1594 sqft
Your place, your space. Introducing Artisan Living Westcott - a boutique townhome community that's reinventing the way you live.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
126 Burkridge West Dr
126 Burkridge West Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the quiet community of Burkridge. Open spacious floor plan with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans throughout and the added space of a den. Backyard patio and detached storage shed.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
104 Collins Glenn Dr
104 Collins Glenn Drive, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1760 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in the highly desired community of Collins Glen in Murrells Inlet. Close to Blackmoor Golf Course, Huntington Beach State Park, and located in award winning St. James School District.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
754 Murray Ave
754 Murray Ave, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1800 sqft
Market Common Home - Take a Virtual Tour: https://view.ricohtours.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
142 Ella Kinley Circle #405
142 Ella Kinley Cir, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1350 sqft
142 Ella Kinley Circle #405 Available 07/06/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 4th floor condo with an elevator and exterior storage! - Fantastic unit, in a premium location in the Village at Queens Harbour II.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1602 Fawn Vista Drive Unit 2B5
1602 North Fawn Vista Drive, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Remodeled 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Townhouse with Yard in Surfside Beach!! - This 2 bedroom/1.5 bath townhouse has been fully remodeled with new flooring, appliances, counter tops, fixtures, roof, windows, water heater and HVAC.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1372 Cottage Drive
1372 Cottage Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1700 sqft
Amazing 4 Bed, 3 Bath Single Family Home at Market Common - This 2 story single family home is located at The Cottages at Market Common. It includes a two car garage and a screened in balcony off of the dining area.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
100 Ella Kinley Circle
100 Ella Kinley Circle, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1357 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath condo located in the upscale Villages at Queens Harbour. Nestled between Myrtle Beach and Surfside Beach right off of Highway 17 with plenty of shopping, restaurants and the beach nearby.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
4162 Murrells Inlet Rd
4162 Murrells Inlet Road, Murrells Inlet, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1573 sqft
Location! Location! Location! This adorable home with a one-car garage is situated on a spacious lot in the center of the old fishing village of Murrells Inlet! It features a family room accented with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1113 Shire Way
1113 Shire Way, Myrtle Beach, SC
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
2150 sqft
Beautiful furnished single story home in Highlands at Withers in The Market Common. This home has it all with a 1-car garage, open floor plan, granite counter tops, and hardwood floors.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
458 Levanto Rd.
458 Levanto Rd, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
CONTACT LISTING AGENT PRIOR TO REQUESTING SHOWING Spacious three bedroom, two bath home just completed. Conveniently located off Hwy 544, just a short ride to the beach and easy access to Hwy 31.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
6626 Heron Point
6626 Heron Point, Horry County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1400 sqft
***Note: This property is not furnished.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1208 Yorkshire Pkwy.
1208 Yorkshire Parkway, Myrtle Beach, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2700 sqft
This beautiful, fully furnished, single family home with bonus room, this home boast granite fire place with natural gas logs. Includes recessed lighting upgraded hardware and fixtures.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1560 Legacy Loop
1560 Legacy Loop, Myrtle Beach, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1900 sqft
Ranch home for rent in Emmens Preserve Market Commons. This is a beautiful home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Vaulted living room ceiling that opens to kitchen. Lots of cabinet space with granite counter tops.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
2170 Lytham Ct
2170 Lytham Court, Horry County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
2066 sqft
NOTE***This property is not furnished! This brick veneer ranch is located on a beautifully landscaped cul-de-sac lot on the 17th tee box of Prestwick Country Club! The great room with a fireplace is accented with a vaulted ceiling and skylights,

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
261 Portsmith Dr.
261 Portsmith Drive, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
Brand new Beautiful 3 Bedroom/2 Bath with plank flooring throughout the entire Condo located inside a gated community! Some of the features that are included are Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
174 Olde Towne Way, #2
174 Olde Towne Way, Socastee, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
Desireable Wellington Community - Owner will rent FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED Come see this 3 bedroom 3 bath 1600 square foot townhome today! Spacious floor plan with 1 bedroom downstairs along with a 2nd bedroom and large master upstairs.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3923 Gladiola Ct. #303
3923 Gladiola Ct, Socastee, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
Azalea Lakes - Spacious 2 bedrooms 2 bath Open Floor with Vaulted Ceilings. Many upgrades, stainless steel appliances, Dark hardwood floors, and Granite counters. Screen Porch overlooking the pond.

1 of 35

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
3935 Gladiola Ct.
3935 Gladiola Ct, Socastee, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1075 sqft
Just off the Bypass near South Strand Hospital is the private luxury condo community of Azalea Lakes. Relax and enjoy the views from the rear porch and kitchen window/front porch of the tropically landscaped grounds and fountained lakes.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Garden City, SC

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Garden City renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

