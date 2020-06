Amenities

Will consider a 6-month lease but prefer longer

Nearly Brand NEW Home in Mallard Landing off Glens bay rd.

This home has an open floor plan dining room/living room and gorgeous kitchen with top of line appliances and granite counters.

The bedrooms are a split floor plan on both sides of the house.

NO CARPET; faux flooring throughout the house.

Extended patio in the back yard

The owner will put up a fence if the renter wants one but they have to split the cost. Cost is about 2,500 total but will get a quote to confirm the price.



St James School District

Seaside Elementary School



Thank you,

Christopher Serafini With Agent Group Realty