Gaffney, SC
213 College Dr
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:57 PM

213 College Dr

213 College Drive · (864) 489-6055
Location

213 College Drive, Gaffney, SC 29340

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 213 College Dr · Avail. now

$1,045

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Historic home with lots of space - Hardwood floors, wrap around porch and more historic charm. Large kitchen with pantry, large dining room and separate laundry room. Walk to parks, town and more. Freshly painted! No College Students

*For the safety and peace of mind for you and our current tenants, please do not go to any of our properties without a scheduled appointment. Request for appointments can be made on our website at GaffneyRealty.com.

*Note: All website requests are sent an email within 20 minutes of request, please check spam if you do not receive.

Equal Housing

(RLNE3702451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 College Dr have any available units?
213 College Dr has a unit available for $1,045 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 213 College Dr have?
Some of 213 College Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 213 College Dr currently offering any rent specials?
213 College Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 College Dr pet-friendly?
No, 213 College Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gaffney.
Does 213 College Dr offer parking?
No, 213 College Dr does not offer parking.
Does 213 College Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 213 College Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 College Dr have a pool?
No, 213 College Dr does not have a pool.
Does 213 College Dr have accessible units?
No, 213 College Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 213 College Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 College Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 College Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 213 College Dr has units with air conditioning.
