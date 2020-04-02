213 College Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry

Historic home with lots of space - Hardwood floors, wrap around porch and more historic charm. Large kitchen with pantry, large dining room and separate laundry room. Walk to parks, town and more. Freshly painted! No College Students



(RLNE3702451)