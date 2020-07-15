Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:35 AM

20 Studio Apartments for rent in Fort Mill, SC

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
302 Tom Hall Street
302 Tom Hall Street, Fort Mill, SC
Studio
$600
210 sqft
COMMERCIAL, COMMERCIAL COMMERCIAL OFFICE SPACE! Unique opportunity to lease office space near Main St. in the Historic District of Ft. Mill. This property is located on Tom Hall St., and is less than 2 minutes from downtown Ft. Mill.
Results within 5 miles of Fort Mill
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
24 Units Available
Whiteoak
The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,006
623 sqft
New construction community in Ballantyne, a highly desirable community and within biking distance of area parks. On-site amenities include a rooftop lounge. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large kitchen islands.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
205 Units Available
The Court at Redstone
3000 Fast Lane, India Hook, SC
Studio
$1,040
644 sqft
At The Court at Redstone we understand the importance of a healthy and effortless work-life balance. With thoughtfully designed spaces and features, you will enjoy the lifestyle you deserve.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
19 Units Available
Ballantyne West
Element Ballantyne
15711 Clems Creek Lane, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,110
594 sqft
Modern conveniences abound in this Nest-technology driven apartment complex. Stylish features like hardwood floors and granite countertops rub shoulders with the latest technology in the community media room and business center. On-site parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
8 Units Available
Provincetowne
Flats at Ballantyne
9550 Community Commons Lane, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,055
622 sqft
Luxury apartments with custom finishes and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a swimming pool, yoga studio and billiards table. Within a short distance of I-485 for convenient transportation. Near Ballantyne Country Club.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 05:51 AM
1 Unit Available
Ballantyne West
10333 Providence Road West
10333 Providence Road West, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,200
610 sqft
870 sq ft Studio is located in the heart of the Ballantyne area. You have large living room/bedroom, large sun room, kitchen and bathroom. Nice backyard Studio comes with all included amenities, water, electric, HVAC, and internet cable.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 06:53 AM
1 Unit Available
1442 Riverview Road
1442 Riverview Road, Rock Hill, SC
Studio
$825
640 sqft
Charming studio apartment, located conveniently to shopping, dining and much more. Newly installed luxury vinyl flooring, fresh paint and ready for move in! Full bath and an abundance of storage throughout. This is a must see!

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
2042 Celanese Rd
2042 Celanese Road, York County, SC
Studio
$2,000
1050 sqft
Commercial Office Property 5 Rooms, 8 Parking Spaces, Celanese Rd frontage with sign Commerical Office Space, 5 Rooms, 8 Parking Spaces, Celanese Rd Access

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
420 Dave Lyle Boulevard
420 Dave Lyle Boulevard, Rock Hill, SC
Studio
$3,500
3750 sqft
Commercial building on .44 acres available for Lease Minimum 1yr.This location has everything you could ask for, high traffic count, high visibility, easy access from I-77, walk-ability to Downtown District, ample parking and outside space.
Results within 10 miles of Fort Mill
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 06:36 AM
$
45 Units Available
Myers Park
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,165
621 sqft
Located just minutes from SouthPark shopping mall and Regal Cinemas Phillips Place, this community offers residents a swimming pool, yoga studio and clubhouse. Apartments have spacious patios, walk-in closets and keyless door entry systems.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
6 Units Available
Ashbrook - Clawson Village
Park at Drexel
4310 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,150
571 sqft
Four-story apartment complex with balconies, located in the middle of Charlotte's Myers Park and Dilworth neighborhoods. Ceiling fans, steel appliances, and controlled access. Community room with TVs. Close to Park Road Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
14 Units Available
Olde Whitehall
Ayrsley Lofts
9336 Kings Parade Blvd, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,030
616 sqft
Luxury community offers residents community grills, fire pits and a saltwater pool. Units feature washer/dryer, spacious closets and ceramic-top stoves. Great neighborhood, just steps from bowling alley, boxing gym and more than 14 restaurants.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
27 Units Available
Foxcroft
Lennox SouthPark
4905 Ashley Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,210
618 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom apartments in South Park neighborhood. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community offers pool, bike storage, fitness center. Walk to shopping, dining and public transit.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
9 Units Available
Collingwood
Timbercreek
1100 Falls Creek Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$844
407 sqft
Close to Uptown Charlotte and I-77. Recently renovated units have washer and dryer hookups, fireplaces and extra storage. Tenants enjoy a swimming pool, barbecue area and dog park.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 06:12 AM
8 Units Available
Barclay Downs
Selwyn Flats
100 Matador Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,070
625 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Selwyn Flats in Charlotte. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
147 Units Available
Madison Park
Novel Montford Park
1520 Mockingbird Lane, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,220
563 sqft
It's a lifestyle that's about enjoying the moment. The Montford Park community embraces the best of Charlotte's local dining, entertainment and shopping, preserving the distinctive personality and allure of our area.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Sherwood Forest
SOUTHPARK MORRISON
721 Governor Morrison St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,199
597 sqft
Great location close to Myers Park and groceries, shops and dining. Thirty floor plans to choose from, with open layouts and modern design. Community has a new yoga studio and direct access parking garage.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
28 Units Available
Myers Park
Mezzo1
130 Sharon Ct, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,157
591 sqft
Near Southpark Shopping Center, with easy access to public transportation on Colony Road. One- and two-bedroom apartments in quiet, wooded setting with granite counters, hardwood floors, dishwashers and patio/balconies. Amenities include a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
17 Units Available
Madison Park
The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,247
610 sqft
Enjoy convenient apartment amenities, including Google Fiber Internet access and elevator. Units include granite counters and stainless steel finished appliances. Located off Park Road with proximity to I-77, the Park Road Shopping Center and parks.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 05:40 AM
1 Unit Available
6247 Campbell Road
6247 Campbell Road, York County, SC
Studio
$7,500
60000 sqft
60,000 Square foot Warehouse for Lease. 2 bathrooms in office area and 2 bathrooms in warehouse area. Approx. 10 acres for warehouse space and parking. Sidewalk to offices. Contact Rusty Hill at 704-361-9649 for Leasing inquires.

July 2020 Fort Mill Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fort Mill Rent Report. Fort Mill rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fort Mill rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Fort Mill Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Fort Mill Rent Report. Fort Mill rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Fort Mill rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Fort Mill rents declined over the past month

Fort Mill rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Fort Mill stand at $1,008 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,176 for a two-bedroom. Fort Mill's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.2%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in the Charlotte Metro

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Fort Mill over the past year, trends across other cities in the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Fort Mill metro, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. South Carolina as a whole logged rent growth of -0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Mount Pleasant is the most expensive of all Fort Mill metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,542; of the 10 largest South Carolina metro cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Mount Pleasant experiencing the fastest decline (-5.9%).
    • Huntersville, Rock Hill, and North Charleston have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (4.0%, 3.7%, and 1.7%, respectively).

    Fort Mill rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Fort Mill, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Fort Mill is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Fort Mill's median two-bedroom rent of $1,176 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Fort Mill fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Fort Mill than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Fort Mill.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Charlotte
    $980
    $1,140
    -0.5%
    -0.4%
    Concord
    $820
    $950
    0
    -0.6%
    Gastonia
    $700
    $820
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rock Hill
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.6%
    3.7%
    Huntersville
    $1,190
    $1,380
    0
    4%
    Matthews
    $1,210
    $1,410
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Cornelius
    $940
    $1,100
    -0.7%
    1.6%
    Fort Mill
    $1,010
    $1,180
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

