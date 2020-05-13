1212 Madison Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Newly Renovated 3-Bedroom house with Inground Pool in Desirable Neighborhood - This 2 story brick home has all of the charm that you are looking for! The recent renovation has given it all of the updates of a modern home, while keeping it's original character. Stepping inside you will immediately notice the beautiful hardwood floors and a staircase that will remind you of childhood. The kitchen has all new granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The spacious master bedroom is located on the first floor and has it's own private bathroom. Upstairs you will find two very large bedrooms and a full bathroom. The fenced in yard is home to a covered porch with ceiling fan, an inground pool and storage shed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5803519)