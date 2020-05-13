All apartments in Florence
1212 Madison Avenue
1212 Madison Avenue
1212 Madison Avenue, Florence, SC 29501

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Newly Renovated 3-Bedroom house with Inground Pool in Desirable Neighborhood - This 2 story brick home has all of the charm that you are looking for! The recent renovation has given it all of the updates of a modern home, while keeping it's original character. Stepping inside you will immediately notice the beautiful hardwood floors and a staircase that will remind you of childhood. The kitchen has all new granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The spacious master bedroom is located on the first floor and has it's own private bathroom. Upstairs you will find two very large bedrooms and a full bathroom. The fenced in yard is home to a covered porch with ceiling fan, an inground pool and storage shed.

No Pets Allowed

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Madison Avenue have any available units?
1212 Madison Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Florence, SC.
What amenities does 1212 Madison Avenue have?
Some of 1212 Madison Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Madison Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Madison Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Madison Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1212 Madison Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Florence.
Does 1212 Madison Avenue offer parking?
No, 1212 Madison Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1212 Madison Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 Madison Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Madison Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1212 Madison Avenue has a pool.
Does 1212 Madison Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1212 Madison Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Madison Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1212 Madison Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1212 Madison Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1212 Madison Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
