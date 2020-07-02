All apartments in Five Forks
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

4 Spring Moss Court

4 Spring Moss Court · (864) 640-8877
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4 Spring Moss Court, Five Forks, SC 29681

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

5 Bed · 6 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
online portal
This beautiful home in popular 5 Forks Community has hardwood floors, carpeting upstairs and in bedrooms, an office, formal dining room, eat in kitchen with granite and a tile back-splash, updated appliances, sun-room overlooking a private backyard, open floor plan, downstairs guest bedroom plus bathroom. Upstairs you will find well appointed bedrooms, bathrooms, his/her closets in master, sitting area, and more. Home is pet friendly Schools - Bells Crossing Elem., Riverside Middle, and Mauldin High Schools No smoking/vaping APPLICATION, TERMS, AND FEES APPLICATION FEE: $50 per person anyone 18 or older much apply. To see application requirements please visit https://www.4mpropertymanagement.com/application-process PET SCREENING FEE: Pet screening is required for all pets. Pet screenings are $20 for the first pet and $15 for additional pets, and service/companion animal registration is free. Pets once approved require a $50 per pet acceptance fee, and $25 per pet per month pet rent. Please be sure to check the pet policies for the home and at https://4mpropertymanagement.petscreening.com prior to applying. RENT PAYMENT OPTIONS: All rent payments are required to be made online through the tenant portal. There is no fee for paying rent via the Tenant Portal. In addition, tenants may pay rent at a PayNearMe retail cash location for convenience fee. All payments outside of the holding deposit, and security deposit that are paid with a check, or money order are subject to a $7 payment processing fee. NONREFUNDABLE RESERVATION FEE & REFUNDABLE SECURITY DEPOSIT: 4M Property Management, requires a Non-Refundable Reservation Fee, which is equal to the monthly rent amount, at the time of lease signing. Once the tenant takes possession of the property, $100 of the Non-Refundable Reservation Fee is applied to the Resident Lease Package and the remaining balance of the Non-Refundable Reservation Fee is applied to the Security Deposit, which is refundable after the lease is fulfilled and all occupants vacate the property, subject to any outstanding rent, fees, cleaning, carpet cleaning, and any damages. Please understand that if tenants do not move into the property for any reason, this Non-Refundable Reservation Fee will be forfeited to the owner of the property in exchange for taking the property off of the rental market, regardless of how long this period is. RESIDENT LEASING PACKAGE: As part of your lease agreement $100 of the Non-Refundable Reservation fee will be paid to 4M Property Management to cover the RESIDENT LEASING PACKAGE and the remainder will be converted to your security deposit. The Resident Leasing Package covers Agents cost for application processing, pet screening, lease preparation, security deposit processing, document storage, utility verification, Tenant portal setup, copies of Move In Report and Move Out documentation when requested. SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIREMENT: Security Deposits are typically equal to 1 month's rental amount less the $100 Lease Package. A times an additional deposit may be required due to perceived risks due to credit, income, rental history, etc., the Landlord reserves the right to require a higher security deposit. TENANT BENEFITS PACKAGE: All rental units are automatically included in the 4M Property Management Tenant Benefits Package and therefore subject to a charge of $30.00 per month, which shall be paid along with the Tenants monthly rent payment. Included in the Tenants Benefits Package: o Self- move in and move out o Heating and air filters provided every 60 days o Renters insurance under 4M Property Management Master Policy including liability, and content coverage o Online resident portal o No cost for ACH payments made via the resident portal o Online maintenance communication and scheduling platform o After hours emergency call center o First time forgiveness of ACH payment reversal fee ERRORS & OMISSIONS: Every effort has been made

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Spring Moss Court have any available units?
4 Spring Moss Court has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 Spring Moss Court have?
Some of 4 Spring Moss Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Spring Moss Court currently offering any rent specials?
4 Spring Moss Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Spring Moss Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 Spring Moss Court is pet friendly.
Does 4 Spring Moss Court offer parking?
No, 4 Spring Moss Court does not offer parking.
Does 4 Spring Moss Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Spring Moss Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Spring Moss Court have a pool?
No, 4 Spring Moss Court does not have a pool.
Does 4 Spring Moss Court have accessible units?
No, 4 Spring Moss Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Spring Moss Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Spring Moss Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Spring Moss Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Spring Moss Court does not have units with air conditioning.
