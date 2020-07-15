24 Dillworth Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful High End 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome! - Townes at High Grove. This beautiful, highend townhouse features plenty of upgrades. Wonderful kitchen with granite, huge family room with fire place, hardwoods in main living areas, Master on Main and much more. Upstairs there is a large loft that could be used as an office or playroom, 3 spacious bedrooms and a full bath.

2 car garage and parking for 2 cars in the driveway, and access to the community pool.

It’s a MUST SEE!!

Oakview Elementary, Beck Middle & JL Mann High

Sorry, no Pets.

Agent, Becca Gaines



(RLNE1911820)