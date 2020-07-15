All apartments in Five Forks
24 Dillworth Ct
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:50 PM

24 Dillworth Ct

24 Dillworth Court · (864) 242-4466
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

24 Dillworth Court, Five Forks, SC 29681

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 24 Dillworth Ct · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful High End 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome! - Townes at High Grove. This beautiful, highend townhouse features plenty of upgrades. Wonderful kitchen with granite, huge family room with fire place, hardwoods in main living areas, Master on Main and much more. Upstairs there is a large loft that could be used as an office or playroom, 3 spacious bedrooms and a full bath.
2 car garage and parking for 2 cars in the driveway, and access to the community pool.
It’s a MUST SEE!!
Oakview Elementary, Beck Middle & JL Mann High
Sorry, no Pets.
Agent, Becca Gaines

(RLNE1911820)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Dillworth Ct have any available units?
24 Dillworth Ct has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24 Dillworth Ct have?
Some of 24 Dillworth Ct's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Dillworth Ct currently offering any rent specials?
24 Dillworth Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Dillworth Ct pet-friendly?
No, 24 Dillworth Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Five Forks.
Does 24 Dillworth Ct offer parking?
Yes, 24 Dillworth Ct offers parking.
Does 24 Dillworth Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24 Dillworth Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Dillworth Ct have a pool?
Yes, 24 Dillworth Ct has a pool.
Does 24 Dillworth Ct have accessible units?
No, 24 Dillworth Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Dillworth Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Dillworth Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Dillworth Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Dillworth Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
