15 Ossabaw Loop

**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020 Beautiful Custom-Built 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom home with BONUS in highly sought after Five Forks Plantation. Located within award-winning schools, convenient to shopping, restaurants, GSP airport, downtown, and convenient access to main interstates. First floor features a formal living room/sitting room, a large great room with built-in entertainment center, a gas logs fireplace, and built-in bookshelves. Spacious kitchen area with a "breakfast area," a center island, built-in desk, and plenty of countertop/cabinet space. Gorgeous granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Additional room on the first floor that can be used as a play room or dining room. Spacious laundry room with built-in cabinetry and a sink area. Master Suite is located on the main level and features a trey ceiling, walk-in closet, and a Master Bath that features a double sink vanity, surround tile shower, and a large whirlpool tub. Second story features 4 additional bedrooms with plenty of closet space, one bedroom has it's own full bath, and the other bedrooms share a full bath. On the second story, you can also find a large bonus room as well as an office space. Exterior features a large 14x14 screened porch, a fenced-in yard, and a two-car garage. Community features a Pool, Tennis Courts, and a Clubhouse! Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED Pets Stipulations: NO Cats. Small dogs negotiable. Owner has to approve. Pet fees apply. Air Conditioning: Central Electric Heating Type: Gas Heat Water Heater Type: Electric Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Gas Stove, Oven Water Company: Greenville Water Electric Company: Laurens Electric Gas: Piedmont Natural Gas Trash Company: Waste Industries Elementary School: Monarch Elementary Middle School: Beck Middle Academy High School: JL Mann High School