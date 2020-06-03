All apartments in Five Forks
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:18 AM

15 Ossabaw Loop

15 Ossabaw Loop · (864) 309-0201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15 Ossabaw Loop, Five Forks, SC 29681

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,900

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020 Beautiful Custom-Built 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bathroom home with BONUS in highly sought after Five Forks Plantation. Located within award-winning schools, convenient to shopping, restaurants, GSP airport, downtown, and convenient access to main interstates. First floor features a formal living room/sitting room, a large great room with built-in entertainment center, a gas logs fireplace, and built-in bookshelves. Spacious kitchen area with a "breakfast area," a center island, built-in desk, and plenty of countertop/cabinet space. Gorgeous granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Additional room on the first floor that can be used as a play room or dining room. Spacious laundry room with built-in cabinetry and a sink area. Master Suite is located on the main level and features a trey ceiling, walk-in closet, and a Master Bath that features a double sink vanity, surround tile shower, and a large whirlpool tub. Second story features 4 additional bedrooms with plenty of closet space, one bedroom has it's own full bath, and the other bedrooms share a full bath. On the second story, you can also find a large bonus room as well as an office space. Exterior features a large 14x14 screened porch, a fenced-in yard, and a two-car garage. Community features a Pool, Tennis Courts, and a Clubhouse! Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING OR VAPING ALLOWED Pets Stipulations: NO Cats. Small dogs negotiable. Owner has to approve. Pet fees apply. Air Conditioning: Central Electric Heating Type: Gas Heat Water Heater Type: Electric Appliances: Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Gas Stove, Oven Water Company: Greenville Water Electric Company: Laurens Electric Gas: Piedmont Natural Gas Trash Company: Waste Industries Elementary School: Monarch Elementary Middle School: Beck Middle Academy High School: JL Mann High School

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Ossabaw Loop have any available units?
15 Ossabaw Loop has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Ossabaw Loop have?
Some of 15 Ossabaw Loop's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Ossabaw Loop currently offering any rent specials?
15 Ossabaw Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Ossabaw Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Ossabaw Loop is pet friendly.
Does 15 Ossabaw Loop offer parking?
Yes, 15 Ossabaw Loop does offer parking.
Does 15 Ossabaw Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Ossabaw Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Ossabaw Loop have a pool?
Yes, 15 Ossabaw Loop has a pool.
Does 15 Ossabaw Loop have accessible units?
No, 15 Ossabaw Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Ossabaw Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Ossabaw Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Ossabaw Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15 Ossabaw Loop has units with air conditioning.
