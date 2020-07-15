10 Willow Oak Court

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Exceptional 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Roper Meadows is super convenient to Pelham Road & Roper Mountain Road! This home's spacious and open floor plan will fulfill all of your family's needs. The kitchen has lots of cabinetry & counterspace and conveys with the stove, and dishwasher. The kitchen also boasts an eat-in kitchen and an adjoining dining room. Large spacious living room with a gas log fireplace. The master suite boasts dual sinks, separate shower, garden tub, and large walk-in closet. Three guest bedrooms are upstairs along with the centrally located hall bath. Gorgeous sun room. Main level laundry room provides washer & dryer hookups. Fully fenced back yard that backs to the woods. Two-car garage. Pets negotiable with a non-refundable $250 per pet fee! Zoned for Oakview Elementary, Beck Middle, and JL Mann High.



Call Carolina Moves at 864.432.1793 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.