Five Forks, SC
10 Willow Oak Court
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:30 PM

10 Willow Oak Court

10 Willow Oak Court · No Longer Available
Location

10 Willow Oak Court, Five Forks, SC 29681

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Exceptional 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Roper Meadows is super convenient to Pelham Road & Roper Mountain Road! This home's spacious and open floor plan will fulfill all of your family's needs. The kitchen has lots of cabinetry & counterspace and conveys with the stove, and dishwasher. The kitchen also boasts an eat-in kitchen and an adjoining dining room. Large spacious living room with a gas log fireplace. The master suite boasts dual sinks, separate shower, garden tub, and large walk-in closet. Three guest bedrooms are upstairs along with the centrally located hall bath. Gorgeous sun room. Main level laundry room provides washer & dryer hookups. Fully fenced back yard that backs to the woods. Two-car garage. Pets negotiable with a non-refundable $250 per pet fee! Zoned for Oakview Elementary, Beck Middle, and JL Mann High.

Call Carolina Moves at 864.432.1793 to schedule a showing. Visit our website at www.carolinamovespm.com to apply now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Willow Oak Court have any available units?
10 Willow Oak Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Five Forks, SC.
What amenities does 10 Willow Oak Court have?
Some of 10 Willow Oak Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Willow Oak Court currently offering any rent specials?
10 Willow Oak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Willow Oak Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Willow Oak Court is pet friendly.
Does 10 Willow Oak Court offer parking?
Yes, 10 Willow Oak Court offers parking.
Does 10 Willow Oak Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10 Willow Oak Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Willow Oak Court have a pool?
No, 10 Willow Oak Court does not have a pool.
Does 10 Willow Oak Court have accessible units?
No, 10 Willow Oak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Willow Oak Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Willow Oak Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 10 Willow Oak Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10 Willow Oak Court has units with air conditioning.
