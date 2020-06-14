Apartment List
/
SC
/
dunean
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:23 PM

87 Apartments for rent in Dunean, SC with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Dunean renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
815 Green Avenue
815 Green Avenue, Dunean, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
700 sqft
815 Green Ave is located in the right off of Mills Ave near the Greenville Hospital System and super close to The West End of Greenville's Downtown. This would be the prefect spot for someone working in or around downtown.
Results within 1 mile of Dunean
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
West End Market
33 Units Available
The Greene
1108 South Main Street, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,148
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,273
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,958
1197 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Greenville is buzzing with upstate-cool energy.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
West End Market
16 Units Available
Link Apartments West End
25 River St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,051
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,054
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1095 sqft
Get your first month free when you move in to these spacious and modern apartments. Located in the Historic West End close to restaurants and shops. In-home w/d, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
West End Market
4 Units Available
Trailside at Reedy Point
200 South Academy Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,535
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1090 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trailside at Reedy Point Apartments in Downtown Greenville, SC ... Trailside at Reedy Point is redefining urban living in Downtown Greenville, South Carolina.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Sterling
1 Unit Available
1 Hamilton Ave
1 Hamilton Avenue, Greenville, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1425 sqft
PRICE IMPROVEMENT! Walk to Downtown from this 3 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Charleston-Style Townhome located on The West End of Downtown Greenville! - **LEASE SPECIAL: $200 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!** **TRASH AND LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED** Walk to

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 04:37pm
Greater Sullivan
1 Unit Available
5 Ladson Street
5 Ladson Street, Greenville, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1551 sqft
This 4 bed 2 bath single family home is about the best offer in town! This home is being offered with a 6 or 3 month lease with option to purchase at the end of the lease term! This would be your chance to get into one of the fastest growing

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
5 Welcome Street
5 Welcome Street, Welcome, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
900 sqft
This fabulous 3 bedroom/1 bath home has undergone some beautiful renovations and updates and is everything you would want in a home! You will be in awe of the stunning makeover this house received! This home has some new and original wood flooring

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Augusta Street Area
1 Unit Available
10 Keowee Avenue
10 Keowee Avenue, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
**PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT RESIDENTS** **AVAILABILITY DATE IS TENTATIVE ON CURRENT TENANTS' MOVE OUT INSPECTION** Estimated Availability Date: 07/01/2020 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Located in Popular Augusta St Area! Very Convenient to Greenville
Results within 5 miles of Dunean
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Augusta Street Area
22 Units Available
The Bristol
926 Cleveland St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,039
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$958
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,291
1211 sqft
Convenient to Downtown Greenville. Floor plans feature private entrances, kitchen pantries, and open living and dining rooms. Community offers creek views and Swamp Rabbit Trail access. Coffee bar, gym, swimming pool and dog parks on-site.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:07pm
3 Units Available
Reserve at Cavalier
105 Cavalier Dr, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$860
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
884 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,065
1144 sqft
Close to I-85 and Bob Jones University, these homes feature custom cabinetry, spacious floor plans, and modern appliances in kitchens. Residents have access to a barbecue area, a playground, and a pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
19 Units Available
The Preserve At Woods Lake
412 Woods Lake Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$855
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1242 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1520 sqft
Modern apartments with gorgeous landscaping, lake views, a sparkling saltwater swimming pool and a 24-hour gym. Units feature crown moldings, pantries and eat-in kitchen. Perfect location near airport and I-385.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Southern Side
80 Units Available
District West
101 Reedy View Dr, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,082
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1187 sqft
Gated community with studio to two-bedroom floor plans near I-123. High ceilings; hardwood floors; kitchen with island, granite countertops, and farm sink; and more. Extensive community features including fitness and business centers.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Mcbee Avenue Area
27 Units Available
McBee Station
27 Station Ct, Greenville, SC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1279 sqft
East of Hwy 29 and south of East Washington Street, McBee Station is a large, horseshoe-shaped complex. Amenities include beautiful asymmetrical pool and two-story clubhouse. Large apartments are well-lit, with expansive patios.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
158 Units Available
Legacy Haywood
930 Old Airport Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1528 sqft
Upscale your expectations at Legacy Haywood, brand new apartments located in the heart of Greenville, SC.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 06:24am
$
Viola Street Area
15 Units Available
Main and Stone
18 East Stone Avenue, Suite 101, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,135
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,116
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1154 sqft
City style, neighborhood comforts. Main and Stone Apartments connect three historic Greenville neighborhoods in the heart of the eclectic North Main scene. Luxury apartments and townhomes with designer appliances, flooring and finishes.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
Hawthorne at the Carlyle
620 Halton Rd, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$964
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient apartment community amenities, including car care center and guest apartment. Enjoy modern, relaxing unit features, including plush carpeting and a gourmet kitchen. Situated close to Haywood Mall with easy access to I-385 and I-85.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 05:56am
Contact for Availability
The Grove Apartments
10 Monroe Street, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$745
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$905
1100 sqft
Cedar Grove Apartments is located in the Water Tower District of Greenville, which is undergoing a tremendous amount of redevelopment and growth.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Downtown Greenville
169 Units Available
Deca
320 Falls St, Greenville, SC
Studio
$1,500
642 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1210 sqft
Ten gorgeous stories of sleek modern architecture. Beautifully designed and well-appointed dwelling spaces with best-in-class features and finishes. Hospitality inspired amenities and ground-level retail and dining just footsteps away.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Overbrook Historic District
68 Units Available
Woodside Eleven
11 Century Drive, #1000, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,089
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,609
1288 sqft
Welcome home to Woodside Eleven. With floor plans designed to fit your needs and ample opportunities to connect or escape, here, you'll love coming home.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Downtown Greenville
2 Units Available
NOMA Flats
233 N Main St, Greenville, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
852 sqft
Situated across from NOMA Square in Downtown Greenville. Flats feature contemporary lighting, granite counters and faux wood floors. Residents have access to garage parking and on-site retail stores.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated April 12 at 07:08am
Valley Creek
118 Units Available
Springs at Laurens Road
1401 Laurens Rd, Greenville, SC
Studio
$962
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1118 sqft
The gated, pet-friendly apartment community in Greenville offers a pet-care station, a 24-hour gym and a fitness center. Apartments feature spacious closets, stainless-steel appliances and garages. In Greenville, just off of I-85.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
420 Oconner Ct
420 O Conner Court, Greenville County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Great 3BR/2BA near downtown Greenville, Cul De Sac - Property Id: 300823 Clean 3 BR 2 Ba home. Quiet, Cul-De-Sac, homes on one side of the street. Great neighborhood.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Nicholtown
1 Unit Available
3 Skyland Drive
3 Skyland Drive, Greenville, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1018 sqft
Renovated Home Off of Laurens Rd! Convenient to Shops and Restaurants - Charming 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Home Convenient to Downtown Greenville and Cleveland Park. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
603 Lenhardt Rd
603 Lenhardt Drive, Berea, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1792 sqft
Corner Lot, Spacious Two Story - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Dunean, SC

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Dunean renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Dunean 2 BedroomsDunean 3 BedroomsDunean Apartments with Balcony
Dunean Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDunean Apartments with ParkingDunean Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Dunean Dog Friendly ApartmentsDunean Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greenville, SCAsheville, NCSpartanburg, SCGreer, SCSimpsonville, SCMauldin, SCTaylors, SCAnderson, SCGreenwood, SC
Easley, SCBoiling Springs, SCPowdersville, SCDuncan, SCCentral, SCBerea, SCEtowah, NCGantt, SC
Gaffney, SCFive Forks, SCClemson, SCSlater-Marietta, SCParker, SCWelcome, SCSans Souci, SCWade Hampton, SC

Apartments Near Colleges

Clemson UniversitySpartanburg Community College
Wofford CollegeFurman
Greenville Technical College