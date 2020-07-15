310 Cedar Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

310 Cedar - Property Id: 135479



Good day, and thank you for your interest in 310 Cedar Avenue. 2 rooms are available at the moment. Rooms are fully furnished as well as the rest of the house. If this fits your needs I can set up a time for you to see the inside.



Free internet, garbage disposal, laundry, electric, water and security!



Property is located 2 miles (5 min drive) from the Voorhees College Historic District.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/135479

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5926881)