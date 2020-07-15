310 Cedar Ave

Amenities
310 Cedar - Property Id: 135479
Good day, and thank you for your interest in 310 Cedar Avenue. 2 rooms are available at the moment. Rooms are fully furnished as well as the rest of the house. If this fits your needs I can set up a time for you to see the inside.
Free internet, garbage disposal, laundry, electric, water and security!
Property is located 2 miles (5 min drive) from the Voorhees College Historic District.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/135479
Property Id 135479
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5926881)