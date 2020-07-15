All apartments in Denmark
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:15 PM

310 Cedar Ave

310 Cedar Street · (910) 467-1209
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

310 Cedar Street, Denmark, SC 29042

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $500 · Avail. now

$500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
310 Cedar - Property Id: 135479

Good day, and thank you for your interest in 310 Cedar Avenue. 2 rooms are available at the moment. Rooms are fully furnished as well as the rest of the house. If this fits your needs I can set up a time for you to see the inside.

Free internet, garbage disposal, laundry, electric, water and security!

Property is located 2 miles (5 min drive) from the Voorhees College Historic District.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/135479
Property Id 135479

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5926881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Cedar Ave have any available units?
310 Cedar Ave has a unit available for $500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 310 Cedar Ave have?
Some of 310 Cedar Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Cedar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
310 Cedar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Cedar Ave pet-friendly?
No, 310 Cedar Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denmark.
Does 310 Cedar Ave offer parking?
No, 310 Cedar Ave does not offer parking.
Does 310 Cedar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 Cedar Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Cedar Ave have a pool?
No, 310 Cedar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 310 Cedar Ave have accessible units?
No, 310 Cedar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Cedar Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 310 Cedar Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 310 Cedar Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 Cedar Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
