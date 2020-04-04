4285 Brabham Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors carport carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

Brabham Drive - ** Currently occupied- will be available around April 1, 2020.

3bed/1.5bath home close to SHAW AFB, with carport and large fenced backyard.

New carpet in bedrooms and Luxury vinyl plank wood flooring in living room, kitchen and dining area.

This is a non-smoking property. No pets allowed.

Property is conveniently located to Sumter, Shaw AFB & just a short drive to Camden or Bishopville.



Schools: Oakland-Shaw-High Hills / Hillcrest / Crestwood High



City Water

Black River Electric

Allied Waste

Septic Tank



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3183204)