Last updated April 4 2020

4285 Brabham Drive

4285 Brabham Drive · (803) 773-0221
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4285 Brabham Drive, Dalzell, SC 29040

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4285 Brabham Drive · Avail. now

$895

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1166 sqft

Amenities

Brabham Drive - ** Currently occupied- will be available around April 1, 2020.
3bed/1.5bath home close to SHAW AFB, with carport and large fenced backyard.
New carpet in bedrooms and Luxury vinyl plank wood flooring in living room, kitchen and dining area.
This is a non-smoking property. No pets allowed.
Property is conveniently located to Sumter, Shaw AFB & just a short drive to Camden or Bishopville.

Schools: Oakland-Shaw-High Hills / Hillcrest / Crestwood High

City Water
Black River Electric
Allied Waste
Septic Tank

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3183204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4285 Brabham Drive have any available units?
4285 Brabham Drive has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4285 Brabham Drive have?
Some of 4285 Brabham Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4285 Brabham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4285 Brabham Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4285 Brabham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4285 Brabham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dalzell.
Does 4285 Brabham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4285 Brabham Drive does offer parking.
Does 4285 Brabham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4285 Brabham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4285 Brabham Drive have a pool?
No, 4285 Brabham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4285 Brabham Drive have accessible units?
No, 4285 Brabham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4285 Brabham Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4285 Brabham Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4285 Brabham Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4285 Brabham Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
