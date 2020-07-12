30 Apartments for rent in Clover, SC with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
17 Units Available
Revere Lake Wylie
1001 Wylie Spring Cir, Clover, SC
1 Bedroom
$979
971 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,109
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1517 sqft
Spacious units with granite kitchen countertops, walk-in closets, in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings, electronic key fob entry and garage parking. On the outskirts of Charlotte near shopping and dining.

1 of 16

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
321 Goldeneye Drive
321 Goldeneye Drive, Clover, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1133 sqft
Wonderful ranch home has 3 BR, 2 bath and 1133 s.f. and is located in Eagle Creek subdivision in Clover, SC on a cul-de-sac lot.

1 of 22

Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
332 Lone Tree Lane
332 Lone Tree Lane, Clover, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1150 sqft
No HOA! Country style ranch offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1150 s.f.
Results within 5 miles of Clover

1 of 15

Last updated March 24 at 05:10pm
1 Unit Available
219 Bethany Road
219 Bethany Road, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1250 sqft
***Available Now*** Beautiful 3 BR, 2 and one half BA Brick Ranch. Spacious Living Room, Sunny Eat-in Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances. 3 BA and 2 and a half updated BA.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
517 Ralphs Boulevard
517 Ralphs Boulevard, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1378 sqft
517 Ralphs Boulevard Available 08/15/20 West Palm Acres 3 Bedroom House - Cute ranch style house in Gastonia. Great yard with storage shed . Closed in garage with carpet flooring. Nice sized living area and kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of Clover
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
10 Units Available
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$955
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom units include plank flooring and private balcony or patio. Offers outdoor pool area, playground and grill, as well as indoor clubhouse and gym. Close to I-85 and numerous dining and shopping spots.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,184
999 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,904
1476 sqft
Loft apartments in a converted mill, alongside shops and eateries. Its architecture includes rounded columns, spiral staircases and industrial chic design. Pool and mountain views.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:17am
7 Units Available
Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$675
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$835
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crowder Townhomes in Gastonia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
56 Units Available
The Newton
15934 White St., Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,225
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1382 sqft
Units now available! Located in the Palisades of Southwest Charlotte, The Newton Apartments are well-positioned to reap the benefits of being within a mile of Lake Wylie, adjacent to a 1,000 acre nature preserve, access to neighborhood trail systems
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$835
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1400 sqft
Find your new home today at Georgetowne Woods in Gastonia, North Carolina. Stop by or give us a call to schedule a tour. Our team of professional leasing staff looks forward to serving you!
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
9 Units Available
Lodges at Lake Wylie
118 Lodges Ln, Lake Wylie, SC
1 Bedroom
$988
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1306 sqft
The Lodges at Lake Wylie is a BRAND NEW community offering luxury living for those seeking the best of Lake Wylie. With our unbeatable location, you are just minutes from lake access, local marinas, restaurants, and shopping.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Lake Wylie
241 Dexter Road #101, Lake Wylie, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1334 sqft
Redwood® Lake Wylie is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:13am
2 Units Available
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Ridge Apartments in Gastonia. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
389 Efrid Street
389 Efird Street, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$890
389 Efrid Street Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom Ranch Style Home - This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch style home in Gastonia. This property has a large yard as well as a nice front porch. Kitchen comes with refrigerator, range and dishwasher.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1003 W Mauney Avenue W
1003 West Mauney Avenue, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1332 sqft
Very nice remodeled house, with new appliances,wood flooring,carpet in bedrooms,laundry room. Close to everything.This house will not last long.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2115 Peninsula Drive
2115 Peninsula Drive, Lake Wylie, SC
8 Bedrooms
$3,495
4436 sqft
2115 Peninsula Drive Available 07/17/20 Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - Beautiful Large Brick Home Located in The Landing Community in Lake Wylie, SC, This home offers 8 Bedrooms, 1 on the Main Floor, 6 (or 5 & Media Room on 2nd Floor) and

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
902 Evening Shade Ln
902 Evening Shade Lane, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1352 sqft
902 Evening Shade Ln Available 08/05/20 COMING SOON! LARGE & SPACIOUS YARD & FLOOR PLAN! - Carport and very large yard (RLNE3422065)

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Willow Creek
1725 White Willow Ave Avenue
1725 White Willow Drive, Gastonia, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,799
2164 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Crowder's View
1024 Crowders Woods Drive
1024 Crowders Woods Drive, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1511 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,511 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 51

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
5670 Lake Wylie Road
5670 Lake Wylie Road, Lake Wylie, SC
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
4931 sqft
Beautiful Custom Built Executive Home in Lake Wylie on approximately 2-acres in the Award Winning Clover School District.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1163 Ross Brook Trace
1163 Ross Brook Trace, Lake Wylie, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
Exclusively offered by MUSE REALTY, LLC - 1 Story House Located in the Bethelfields Subdivision off of Hwy 274 in York, SC, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Living Room with Gas Fireplace, Dining Room, Eat In Kitchen with Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher &

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1211 W Walnut Avenue W
1211 West Walnut Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$900
730 sqft
Two bedroom, one bath house. New gas furnace and central air. Best Hurry, it will not be on the market long.

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
746 Rocky Grove Glen
746 Rocky Grove Glen, Lake Wylie, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
3000 sqft
Beautiful home on gorgeous private large cul-de-sac lot with 3 car garage! Featuring a full office and full bathroom downstairs. Hardwoods, kitchen w/granite and upgraded appliances.

1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
437 Red Tip Ln
437 Red Tip Lane, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
750 sqft
Brick ranch with 2 bedrooms - This well-maintained brick ranch has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Carport with a concrete driveway. Includes a fenced back yard, and 2 storage buildings. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5589645)
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Clover, SC

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Clover apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

