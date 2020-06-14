All apartments in Clearwater
Clearwater, SC
122 Goudy Court
122 Goudy Court

Location

122 Goudy Court, Clearwater, SC 29841

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available now! Quiet living w/the convenience of being close to everything! Fresh interior paint & flooring, including brand new carpet! Covered front porch, large foyer opens to open floor plan concept with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fan in large living room, and kitchen with updated appliances, breakfast bar and breakfast nook. Attached multi-purpose family room can be used as play area, separate dining room or office. Features include split bedroom plan with large owners suite with trey ceiling, ceiling fan, new carpet, large walk in closet and en suite bath with double sink vanity, separate tub and shower. Spacious second bathroom and laundry closet with additional shelving located in hallway with second and third bedrooms, both with new carpet, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. 15x15 rear deck with front/back sprinkler system. Backyard has separate areas that can be used for additional seating, children's play areas and separate garden area. #goodtoask

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Goudy Court have any available units?
122 Goudy Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clearwater, SC.
What amenities does 122 Goudy Court have?
Some of 122 Goudy Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Goudy Court currently offering any rent specials?
122 Goudy Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Goudy Court pet-friendly?
No, 122 Goudy Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clearwater.
Does 122 Goudy Court offer parking?
Yes, 122 Goudy Court does offer parking.
Does 122 Goudy Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Goudy Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Goudy Court have a pool?
No, 122 Goudy Court does not have a pool.
Does 122 Goudy Court have accessible units?
No, 122 Goudy Court does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Goudy Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 Goudy Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 122 Goudy Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 Goudy Court does not have units with air conditioning.
