122 Goudy Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available now! Quiet living w/the convenience of being close to everything! Fresh interior paint & flooring, including brand new carpet! Covered front porch, large foyer opens to open floor plan concept with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fan in large living room, and kitchen with updated appliances, breakfast bar and breakfast nook. Attached multi-purpose family room can be used as play area, separate dining room or office. Features include split bedroom plan with large owners suite with trey ceiling, ceiling fan, new carpet, large walk in closet and en suite bath with double sink vanity, separate tub and shower. Spacious second bathroom and laundry closet with additional shelving located in hallway with second and third bedrooms, both with new carpet, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. 15x15 rear deck with front/back sprinkler system. Backyard has separate areas that can be used for additional seating, children's play areas and separate garden area. #goodtoask