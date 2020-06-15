1165 Grey Pine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage new construction

STUNNING & READY FOR YOU IN BLYTHEWOOD - This NEW CONSTRUCTION, large floorplan has a beautiful brick lined front porch! 5 bedrooms includes a bedroom downstairs for guests with a full bath. Lovely open concept kitchen with recessed lighting, huge island, stainless steel appliances and a walk in pantry. Upstairs you will relax in the Master Bedroom Suite featuring 2 walk-in closets, and beautiful bathroom with double vanities and separate garden tub and shower. The upstairs bedrooms are also very spacious, each with walk in closets. 2 car garage with remote. Fenced Rear Yard. Richland Two School District.



