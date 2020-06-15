All apartments in Blythewood
1165 Grey Pine Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1165 Grey Pine Drive

1165 Grey Pine Dr · (803) 732-0087
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1165 Grey Pine Dr, Blythewood, SC 29016

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1165 Grey Pine Drive · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2830 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
STUNNING & READY FOR YOU IN BLYTHEWOOD - This NEW CONSTRUCTION, large floorplan has a beautiful brick lined front porch! 5 bedrooms includes a bedroom downstairs for guests with a full bath. Lovely open concept kitchen with recessed lighting, huge island, stainless steel appliances and a walk in pantry. Upstairs you will relax in the Master Bedroom Suite featuring 2 walk-in closets, and beautiful bathroom with double vanities and separate garden tub and shower. The upstairs bedrooms are also very spacious, each with walk in closets. 2 car garage with remote. Fenced Rear Yard. Richland Two School District.

(RLNE5076303)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1165 Grey Pine Drive have any available units?
1165 Grey Pine Drive has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1165 Grey Pine Drive have?
Some of 1165 Grey Pine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1165 Grey Pine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1165 Grey Pine Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1165 Grey Pine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1165 Grey Pine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1165 Grey Pine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1165 Grey Pine Drive does offer parking.
Does 1165 Grey Pine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1165 Grey Pine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1165 Grey Pine Drive have a pool?
No, 1165 Grey Pine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1165 Grey Pine Drive have accessible units?
No, 1165 Grey Pine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1165 Grey Pine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1165 Grey Pine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1165 Grey Pine Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1165 Grey Pine Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
