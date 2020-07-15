307 Peters Creek Drive

Amenities

Located in the highly sought-after Cane Bay Plantation neighborhood in Summerville! This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home offers something for everyone, including a formal dining room, a massive great room with adjoining kitchen, screened in porch, and dual master suites, one on each floor. This Charleston-style beauty also comes with two separate loft areas that have access to the two second story porches. The gorgeous kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, and a copper backsplash. Beautiful fenced in backyard overlooking one of the many community ponds. Neighborhood pool and play park in walking distance from home and access is included!



Sorry, no access to the detached garage.

Pets are negotiable with $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet.

