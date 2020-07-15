All apartments in Berkeley County
Last updated July 16 2020 at 5:51 PM

307 Peters Creek Drive

307 Peters Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

307 Peters Creek Drive, Berkeley County, SC 29486

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Located in the highly sought-after Cane Bay Plantation neighborhood in Summerville! This 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home offers something for everyone, including a formal dining room, a massive great room with adjoining kitchen, screened in porch, and dual master suites, one on each floor. This Charleston-style beauty also comes with two separate loft areas that have access to the two second story porches. The gorgeous kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, and a copper backsplash. Beautiful fenced in backyard overlooking one of the many community ponds. Neighborhood pool and play park in walking distance from home and access is included!

Sorry, no access to the detached garage.
Pets are negotiable with $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet.
Apply today! www.oaktrustproperties.com $59 application fee per adult

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,950, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,950, Available 7/6/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

