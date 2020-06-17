All apartments in Berea
Last updated June 17 2020 at 7:10 AM

106 Parkdale Dr

106 Parkdale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

106 Parkdale Drive, Berea, SC 29611

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
Renovated 3-bedroom ranch in a family friendly neighborhood. Located 10 minutes away from the commercial area, restaurants and Furman University. Spacious shaded front yard, nice covered front porch. Attached one-car garage, with new door & opener, and a carport. Hardwood floors throughout the house. Totally renovated kitchen with new white cabinets and brand new stainless steel appliances. Big screened sun-room off the kitchen overlooking a totally fenced large backyard.
Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, yard, and totally renovated house. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 20th 2020. $1,300/month rent. $200 security deposit required and a $100 non-refundable pet fee. Additional $25/pet per month. Please submit the form on this page or contact Tip Top Real Estate Company at 804-512-8317 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Parkdale Dr have any available units?
106 Parkdale Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Berea, SC.
What amenities does 106 Parkdale Dr have?
Some of 106 Parkdale Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 106 Parkdale Dr currently offering any rent specials?
106 Parkdale Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Parkdale Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 106 Parkdale Dr is pet friendly.
Does 106 Parkdale Dr offer parking?
Yes, 106 Parkdale Dr does offer parking.
Does 106 Parkdale Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 106 Parkdale Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Parkdale Dr have a pool?
No, 106 Parkdale Dr does not have a pool.
Does 106 Parkdale Dr have accessible units?
No, 106 Parkdale Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Parkdale Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 106 Parkdale Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Parkdale Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 106 Parkdale Dr has units with air conditioning.
