106 Parkdale Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking garage

Renovated 3-bedroom ranch in a family friendly neighborhood. Located 10 minutes away from the commercial area, restaurants and Furman University. Spacious shaded front yard, nice covered front porch. Attached one-car garage, with new door & opener, and a carport. Hardwood floors throughout the house. Totally renovated kitchen with new white cabinets and brand new stainless steel appliances. Big screened sun-room off the kitchen overlooking a totally fenced large backyard.

Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, yard, and totally renovated house. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 20th 2020. $1,300/month rent. $200 security deposit required and a $100 non-refundable pet fee. Additional $25/pet per month.