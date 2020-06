Amenities

Heart of Aiken downtown. Quaint downtown cottage. Craftsman style front porch welcomes you to this historic buildings charm. Commercial space for rent with two stories, 5 rooms that can be used as offices and a waiting area. Outside entertaining/ seating. Gated entrance can be used for private off street parking. Year lease minimum. Zoned DB . Will allow mixed residential and business use