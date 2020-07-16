5023 Shell Stone Trail

Amenities

pet friendly internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Rose Water Cottage. Cottage retreat situated perfectly on a knoll so you can enjoy a serene pastoral setting of gently rolling terrain among amazing sunsets at days end. This fully furnished one bedroom, one bath cottage provides a truly peaceful retreat with great energy. Built just a few years ago, offering modern conveniences, good use of space and nicely decorated. Inclusive of utilities with a cap. Utilities to include: water, electric, TV, and WiFi. Sporting types may enjoy use of the bikes for bike rides, or long walks among neighboring horse farms, or just relax on the lawn and take in the landscape. Two person max. $250 non-refundable move out service fee. Three month minimum term. Pet may be considered if approved and with additional non-refundable deposit. Winter Season Term January 7 - March 30, 2021 is $1875/Month. Approximately 15 minutes to downtown Aiken. Approx. 30 minutes to SRNS. Approx. 17 minutes to Fresh Market or Publix grocery. No Smoking Rental. Trails!