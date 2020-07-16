All apartments in Aiken County
5023 Shell Stone Trail
Last updated April 18 2020 at 3:24 AM

5023 Shell Stone Trail

5023 Shell Stone Trl · (803) 998-0198
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5023 Shell Stone Trl, Aiken County, SC 29803

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Rose Water Cottage. Cottage retreat situated perfectly on a knoll so you can enjoy a serene pastoral setting of gently rolling terrain among amazing sunsets at days end. This fully furnished one bedroom, one bath cottage provides a truly peaceful retreat with great energy. Built just a few years ago, offering modern conveniences, good use of space and nicely decorated. Inclusive of utilities with a cap. Utilities to include: water, electric, TV, and WiFi. Sporting types may enjoy use of the bikes for bike rides, or long walks among neighboring horse farms, or just relax on the lawn and take in the landscape. Two person max. $250 non-refundable move out service fee. Three month minimum term. Pet may be considered if approved and with additional non-refundable deposit. Winter Season Term January 7 - March 30, 2021 is $1875/Month. Approximately 15 minutes to downtown Aiken. Approx. 30 minutes to SRNS. Approx. 17 minutes to Fresh Market or Publix grocery. No Smoking Rental. Trails!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5023 Shell Stone Trail have any available units?
5023 Shell Stone Trail has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 5023 Shell Stone Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5023 Shell Stone Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5023 Shell Stone Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 5023 Shell Stone Trail is pet friendly.
Does 5023 Shell Stone Trail offer parking?
No, 5023 Shell Stone Trail does not offer parking.
Does 5023 Shell Stone Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5023 Shell Stone Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5023 Shell Stone Trail have a pool?
No, 5023 Shell Stone Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5023 Shell Stone Trail have accessible units?
No, 5023 Shell Stone Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5023 Shell Stone Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 5023 Shell Stone Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5023 Shell Stone Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 5023 Shell Stone Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
