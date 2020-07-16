4881 Whiskey Road

Amenities

accessible

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accessible

Exceptionally tidy property ready for YOUR business! Retail, office, beauty, medical and anything in between would suit this well-cared for and efficient building. Freshly painted, hard surface flooring throughout, 1 full bathroom, 1 half bathroom (handicapped accessible), IT closet, 5 spaces that would suit open concept offices or showroom retail space. This property sees 13,000 VPD and benefits from high visibility on one of Aiken/New Ellenton's main artery. Over 380 feet of road frontage.