Aiken County, SC
4881 Whiskey Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:27 PM

4881 Whiskey Road

4881 Whiskey Road · (803) 649-8103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

4881 Whiskey Road, Aiken County, SC 29803

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Studio · 2 Bath

Amenities

accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accessible
Exceptionally tidy property ready for YOUR business! Retail, office, beauty, medical and anything in between would suit this well-cared for and efficient building. Freshly painted, hard surface flooring throughout, 1 full bathroom, 1 half bathroom (handicapped accessible), IT closet, 5 spaces that would suit open concept offices or showroom retail space. This property sees 13,000 VPD and benefits from high visibility on one of Aiken/New Ellenton's main artery. Over 380 feet of road frontage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4881 Whiskey Road have any available units?
4881 Whiskey Road has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 4881 Whiskey Road currently offering any rent specials?
4881 Whiskey Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4881 Whiskey Road pet-friendly?
No, 4881 Whiskey Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aiken County.
Does 4881 Whiskey Road offer parking?
No, 4881 Whiskey Road does not offer parking.
Does 4881 Whiskey Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4881 Whiskey Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4881 Whiskey Road have a pool?
No, 4881 Whiskey Road does not have a pool.
Does 4881 Whiskey Road have accessible units?
Yes, 4881 Whiskey Road has accessible units.
Does 4881 Whiskey Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4881 Whiskey Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4881 Whiskey Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4881 Whiskey Road does not have units with air conditioning.
