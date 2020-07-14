All apartments in Aiken County
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:26 PM

4360 Whiskey Road

4360 Whiskey Road · (803) 649-8103
Location

4360 Whiskey Road, Aiken County, SC 29803

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Studio · 2 Bath · 2800 sqft

Amenities

conference room
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
conference room
Class B office space on second floor (stairs access only), located on Aiken's south side. Situated on Whiskey Road, Aiken's major north/south artery (VPD: 12,400) only 15 minutes from downtown Aiken and 10 minutes to the Savannah River Site (Hwy 278) gate. Eight offices (6 are approx. 10' x 11' and 2 others are larger), large conference room, flex room (could be another large office, small conference/war room or workroom), 2 half baths, reception/waiting area and kitchenette (with stove and fridge). Industrial carpet is in great shape, neutral paint color and move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4360 Whiskey Road have any available units?
4360 Whiskey Road has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4360 Whiskey Road have?
Some of 4360 Whiskey Road's amenities include conference room, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4360 Whiskey Road currently offering any rent specials?
4360 Whiskey Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4360 Whiskey Road pet-friendly?
No, 4360 Whiskey Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Aiken County.
Does 4360 Whiskey Road offer parking?
No, 4360 Whiskey Road does not offer parking.
Does 4360 Whiskey Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4360 Whiskey Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4360 Whiskey Road have a pool?
No, 4360 Whiskey Road does not have a pool.
Does 4360 Whiskey Road have accessible units?
No, 4360 Whiskey Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4360 Whiskey Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4360 Whiskey Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4360 Whiskey Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 4360 Whiskey Road does not have units with air conditioning.
