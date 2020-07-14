4360 Whiskey Road

Amenities

Class B office space on second floor (stairs access only), located on Aiken's south side. Situated on Whiskey Road, Aiken's major north/south artery (VPD: 12,400) only 15 minutes from downtown Aiken and 10 minutes to the Savannah River Site (Hwy 278) gate. Eight offices (6 are approx. 10' x 11' and 2 others are larger), large conference room, flex room (could be another large office, small conference/war room or workroom), 2 half baths, reception/waiting area and kitchenette (with stove and fridge). Industrial carpet is in great shape, neutral paint color and move-in ready.