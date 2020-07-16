261 Four Oaks Road

Amenities

Beautiful, cozy yet modern, 2 bedroom 1 bathroom cottage available to rent for all your equestrian needs! Located on over 46 fully fenced and gated acres, tenants will have their own 5 stall barn, wash/tack room, an additional 1 bed 1 bath studio apartment, 5 paddocks, a 1.3 mile gallop track that goes around the fenced property, 4 acre derby field that comes with an optional dressage court and or jumps, and a wash stall with both hot and cold water. The cottage and studio apartment are fully furnished. Cottage has a washer and dryer. Tennant(s) may have up to five horses on the property and 2 well behaved, leashed dogs will be considered. Come enjoy a slice of the amazing Aiken County South Carolina equestrian life!!