All apartments in Aiken County
Find more places like 261 Four Oaks Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Aiken County, SC
/
261 Four Oaks Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:27 PM

261 Four Oaks Road

261 Four Oaks Road · (803) 624-6072
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

261 Four Oaks Road, Aiken County, SC 29164

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful, cozy yet modern, 2 bedroom 1 bathroom cottage available to rent for all your equestrian needs! Located on over 46 fully fenced and gated acres, tenants will have their own 5 stall barn, wash/tack room, an additional 1 bed 1 bath studio apartment, 5 paddocks, a 1.3 mile gallop track that goes around the fenced property, 4 acre derby field that comes with an optional dressage court and or jumps, and a wash stall with both hot and cold water. The cottage and studio apartment are fully furnished. Cottage has a washer and dryer. Tennant(s) may have up to five horses on the property and 2 well behaved, leashed dogs will be considered. Come enjoy a slice of the amazing Aiken County South Carolina equestrian life!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 261 Four Oaks Road have any available units?
261 Four Oaks Road has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 261 Four Oaks Road currently offering any rent specials?
261 Four Oaks Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 261 Four Oaks Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 261 Four Oaks Road is pet friendly.
Does 261 Four Oaks Road offer parking?
No, 261 Four Oaks Road does not offer parking.
Does 261 Four Oaks Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 261 Four Oaks Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 261 Four Oaks Road have a pool?
No, 261 Four Oaks Road does not have a pool.
Does 261 Four Oaks Road have accessible units?
No, 261 Four Oaks Road does not have accessible units.
Does 261 Four Oaks Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 261 Four Oaks Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 261 Four Oaks Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 261 Four Oaks Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 261 Four Oaks Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gatewood
303 Pebble Ln
Aiken, SC 29801
The Clubhouse at Riverside Village
111 Railroad Avenue
North Augusta, SC 29841
The Haven at Market Street Station
8034 Macbean Loop
Aiken, SC 29801
Woodwinds
100 Cody Ln
Aiken, SC 29803
The Vista Apartments
707 Turnstone Drive
Warrenville, SC 29851
Steeplechase
749 Silver Bluff Rd
Aiken, SC 29803
Verandas on the Green
101 Fairway Rdg
Aiken, SC 29803

Similar Pages

Aiken County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Columbia, SCAugusta, GAAiken, SCMartinez, GAWest Columbia, SCLexington, SCSt. Andrews, SC
Evans, GASumter, SCIrmo, SCCayce, SCGreenwood, SCGrovetown, GANorth Augusta, SC
Forest Acres, SCRidgeland, SCNewberry, SCDentsville, SCSeven Oaks, SCStatesboro, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Augusta Technical CollegeBenedict College
Midlands Technical CollegeUniversity of South Carolina-Aiken
University of South Carolina-Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity