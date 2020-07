Amenities

Rent-To-Own 2 bed1 bath Mobile Home with 1/2 acre in Williston! - We are pleased to offer this 2 bedroom home in Williston with 0.5 acre lot for Rent-to-Own. This home is on Gray Fox Rd. This home is offered for $550 down and $550 a month.



Call or text (803) 575-2135 or email sales@usedmobilehomes123.com to set an appointment to view this home. Ahora usted puede comunicarse con nosotros en español! Llamenos al 803-220-3700.



We are pet friendly.



Text GRAY to 18032201501 to receive text message updates on this home including availability and price changes.



View our other available homes on our website: http://usedmobilehomes123.com



