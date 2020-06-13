11 Apartments for rent in Westerly, RI with balcony
Calling all kids and kids-at-heart, no matter their age! Westerly, RI is the proud home of the oldest carousel in the United States.
First built in 1850, the Watch Hill Carousel is still in use in the heart of downtown Westerly. In the old days, the carousel was even turned by a real draft horse; however, it is now fully mechanized. Unlike many other carousels, the one in Watch Hill does not have a platform underneath the numerous beautifully carved wooden houses. The carousel is only one of many tourist attractions in this historical city. Currently, Westerly is one of the most popular tourist destinations in New England because its prime beachfront location on the south shore of Rhode Island. Every summer, thousands of visitors flock to Westerly to visit any of the numerous beaches in the town including Misquamicut State Beach, Watch Hill Beach and Weekapaug Beach. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Westerly renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.