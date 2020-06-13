Apartment List
11 Apartments for rent in Westerly, RI with balcony

1 Unit Available
34 Timothy Drive
34 Timothy Drive, Westerly, RI
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2958 sqft
Yearly rental. Luxury abounds in this beautifully furnished, turnkey home close to Watch Hill. This three bedroom contemporary with 3000 sq ft of living space sits on a quiet over-sized lot along the Pawcatuck River.

1 Unit Available
66 Elm Street
66 Elm Street, Westerly, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Enjoy this spacious 2 bedroom townhouse located on Elm Street with hardwood floors, fireplace, deck and central air.

1 Unit Available
8 Newall Terrace
8 Newall Terrace, Westerly, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1220 sqft
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL: Visit beautiful Misquamicut, RI for your summer vacation. While your here stay in this recently renovated gem of a house.
Results within 1 mile of Westerly

1 Unit Available
84 Liberty Street
84 Liberty Street, Pawcatuck, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 full bath apartment on first level. Master bedroom with full bath. Coin operated laundry on premises. Plenty of off street parking. Natural gas heat and central air conditioning. Great location.
Results within 10 miles of Westerly
56 Units Available
Harbor Heights Mystic
50 Perkins Farm Drive, Mystic, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,575
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1162 sqft
Are you drawn to the Sea? Do you yearn to not only visit Mystic in the summer, but also live in this thriving coastal community, year-round? Harbor Heights Mystic can make that dream a reality. Go with the tide and let the sea cast its spell.

1 Unit Available
16 Pond View Dr
16 Pond View Drive, Washington County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
2610 sqft
16 POND VIEW DR, HOPE VALLEY, RI AVAILABLE FOR OCCUPANCY JULY 2019. BEAUTIFUL 2 BDRM, 2.5 BATH TRI-LEVEL TOWN HOUSE CONDO CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR BEACHES AND NUMEROUS GOLF COURSES. This spacious end unit affords 2,610 sq. ft.

West Mystic
1 Unit Available
2 Godfrey Street
2 Godfrey Street, Mystic, CT
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1971 sqft
Welcome to all the downtown Mystic has to offer; restaurants, shops, historic drawbridge, Mystic Seaport and Aquarium to mention just a few. Many additional amenities are a short walk into town as well.

Old Mystic
1 Unit Available
21 Cindy Lane
21 Cindy Lane, Old Mystic, CT
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2084 sqft
Exceptional, clean and updated 4 bedroom, 2 baths ranch, located in Mystic. Super master suite with walkin closet. Mitsubishi split A/C for those hot days ahead. Tons of storage in the huge basement and attic.

West Mystic
1 Unit Available
1 Pearl Street
1 Pearl Street, Mystic, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Walk right out your door and step into the heart of Downtown Mystic! Recently renovated 1st floor, 2 bedroom apartment with new kitchen and bath with all new appliances including washer and dryer. Hardwood floors throughout.

1 Unit Available
332 Pumpkin Hill Road
332 Pumpkin Hill Road, New London County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
Ideal location central to everything, this nearly new 2 bedroom duplex is very spacious, clean and brand new! large kitchen and family with two very spacious bedrooms on the 2 nd floor, large full bath. Full basement for storage.

1 Unit Available
80 Noyes Avenue
80 Noyes Avenue, New London County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
780 sqft
$1200/WEEKLY Summer Furnished Rental. This wonderful seasonal cottage is the perfect place to start all your summer activities, located directly across the street from the ocean.
City Guide for Westerly, RI

Calling all kids and kids-at-heart, no matter their age! Westerly, RI is the proud home of the oldest carousel in the United States.

First built in 1850, the Watch Hill Carousel is still in use in the heart of downtown Westerly. In the old days, the carousel was even turned by a real draft horse; however, it is now fully mechanized. Unlike many other carousels, the one in Watch Hill does not have a platform underneath the numerous beautifully carved wooden houses. The carousel is only one of many tourist attractions in this historical city. Currently, Westerly is one of the most popular tourist destinations in New England because its prime beachfront location on the south shore of Rhode Island. Every summer, thousands of visitors flock to Westerly to visit any of the numerous beaches in the town including Misquamicut State Beach, Watch Hill Beach and Weekapaug Beach. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Westerly, RI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Westerly renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

