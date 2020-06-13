11 Apartments for rent in Westerly, RI with balcony

Calling all kids and kids-at-heart, no matter their age! Westerly, RI is the proud home of the oldest carousel in the United States.

First built in 1850, the Watch Hill Carousel is still in use in the heart of downtown Westerly. In the old days, the carousel was even turned by a real draft horse; however, it is now fully mechanized. Unlike many other carousels, the one in Watch Hill does not have a platform underneath the numerous beautifully carved wooden houses. The carousel is only one of many tourist attractions in this historical city. Currently, Westerly is one of the most popular tourist destinations in New England because its prime beachfront location on the south shore of Rhode Island. Every summer, thousands of visitors flock to Westerly to visit any of the numerous beaches in the town including Misquamicut State Beach, Watch Hill Beach and Weekapaug Beach. See more