Apartment List
/
RI
/
pawtucket
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:31 AM

66 Apartments for rent in Pawtucket, RI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pawtucket apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Pleasant View
11 Coyle Ave
11 Coyle Avenue, Pawtucket, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
Brand New 2 Bed Apartment in Pawtucket, all utilities included. - Brand new 2 bedroom garden level apartment for rent. All utilities included.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:03am
1 Unit Available
Darlington
761 Newport Ave - 761 - Unit 2
761 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
Great location for commuting. 1 off-street parking spot is included. Contact: showings@lyonpropertygroup.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Woodlawn
508 Lonsdale Avenue, Unit #1R
508 Lonsdale Avenue, Pawtucket, RI
1 Bedroom
$850
768 sqft
Pawtucket - Large freshly renovated one bed - $850 - Large, freshly renovated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment with gleaming hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, living room, & ample closet space One off street parking space Convenient Location!
Results within 1 mile of Pawtucket

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Falls
548 Roosevelt Avenue
548 Roosevelt Avenue, Central Falls, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1000 sqft
548 Roosevelt Avenue - Units 1-14 Available 08/01/20 Central Falls Roosevelt Lofts – Two Bed’s Starting at $1,500 - Be one of the first to enjoy these luxury units in this newly converted mill building - available for August 1st.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hope
18 eighth street 401
18 8th Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
650 sqft
Luxury 2 bed 1 bath - Property Id: 300693 New development with a total of 18 luxury units. Offers contemporary, European kitchens, hardwood floors, central HVAC, Stainless steel appliances, laundry in building.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Hope
83 10th Street
83 10th Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Providence. Moments from Blackstone Blvd and Hope St.

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Phillipsdale
194 Hoyt Avenue
194 Hoyt Avenue, East Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1334 sqft
Home Sweet Home. Live in this highly desirable neighborhood just steps to Wannamoisett Country Club, and minutes to shops, restaurants, East Side of Providence and Downtown. 10 Minute Drive to Boston's Commuter Rail.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Hope
49 Chace Avenue
49 Chace Avenue, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
964 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 - Location! Location! Convenience and Comfort! Trendy Professional apartment in close proximity to all city conveniences! Sunny cheery 1st Floor unit offering gleaming hardwoods, 2 generous sized beds, tile bath, large living

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
Central Falls
518 Broad Street - 1
518 Broad St, Central Falls, RI
Studio
$1,500
2000 sqft
Large retail space on corner lot for rent on Broad St Central Falls, RI. It located in the same shopping plaza as a very busy Chinese Restaurant and a few doors away from Dunking Donuts. This location was recently a Convenience store or small Market.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Hope
1032 Hope Street
1032 Hope Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1200 sqft
Fantastic, renovated 2nd floor 3 bedroom with double living room or living, dining room combination perfectly located directly across from Blackstone Boulevard park, Features include beautiful new kitchen and bath, covered porch overlooking park, 2

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Charles
66 Ashton Street
66 Ashton Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
2 family unit brand new, be the first to occupy! Quiet neighborhood, off street parking, near major highways and storefronts. Units have 3 bedrooms (master bathroom inside master bedroom) open layout kitchen/living area.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Central Falls
65 Garfield St
65 Garfield Street, Central Falls, RI
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
65 garfield single home - Property Id: 238660 single home, spacer rooms, parking, Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238660 Property Id 238660 (RLNE5709573)
Results within 5 miles of Pawtucket
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
58 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,340
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1025 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
20 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,953
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,445
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1302 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
12 Units Available
The River Lofts at Ashton Mill
51 Front St, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,515
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1242 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Great location for outdoor recreation and close to wooded paths, kayaks, and running trails. Residents enjoy communal maintenance services, pool table, gym, and more.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
10 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
$2,109
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,753
862 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
5 Units Available
Watchemocket
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,475
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1095 sqft
Exceptional Loft Apartment Homes in the Heart of Downtown Providence Heritage Properties has recently acquired the Grant Mill located in Downtown Providence in the Federal Hill area just steps to a wide array of shopping, dining, and entertainment
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 19 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Shorewood
1776 Bicentennial Way, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
858 sqft
Located off the main road in a quiet, residential neighborhood you will find Shorewood an apartment community youll be happy to call your home.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 28 at 05:03pm
1 Unit Available
Kent Heights
Pawtucket House
2930 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$850
388 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in a cozy community, Pawtucket House will provide you with clean, secure and AFFORDABLE living. Seconds from a beautiful scenic bike/walk path, 6.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
College Hill
248 Transit St 1
248 Transit St, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1215 sqft
Sunny 3 bedroom Fox point - Property Id: 275560 Great opportunity to live in a bright and charming apartment, in arguably one of the best neighborhoods in Providence for commuters or those who like to keep it local.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
West End Providence
30 Messer St 1
30 Messer St, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1600 sqft
Armory 3 bed w/ laundry in unit remodeled kitchen - Property Id: 313069 Absolutely Stunning first Floor apartment. Spacious is the word with this unit. Fully renovated and featuring high ceilings, large bedrooms with closets and two full bathrooms.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Wayland
76 Pitman St
76 Pitman Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2bed prime location - Property Id: 296185 Ready to go this 900sf two bedroom has hardwood floors, open floor plan and a great location. Close to Wayland and the local markets makes this a great place to call home.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Washington Park
266 Indiana Ave.
266 Indiana Avenue, Providence, RI
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
266 Indiana Ave. Available 09/01/20 266 Indiana Ave - - 4 Bedrooms - 2 Bathrooms - 1,420 sqft - Excellent neighborhood As you enter from the front porch, you will be greeted in the foyer which leads to the large open living room/dining room.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Watchemocket
83 South Rose Street 1
83 South Rose Street, East Providence, RI
Studio
$1,850
1850 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 Commercial-South Rose St - Property Id: 310339 Approximately 1,850 SF on first floor. Open floor plan with one office, kitchen area and 2 bathrooms. Lastly occupied by a church.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Pawtucket, RI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pawtucket apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Pawtucket 1 BedroomsPawtucket 2 BedroomsPawtucket 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPawtucket 3 Bedrooms
Pawtucket Apartments with BalconyPawtucket Apartments with GaragePawtucket Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPawtucket Apartments with Parking
Pawtucket Apartments with Washer-DryerPawtucket Dog Friendly ApartmentsPawtucket Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RI
Brookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MA
Weymouth Town, MANewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAArlington, MABrockton, MA

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music