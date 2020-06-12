Apartment List
RI
/
newport east
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:36 AM

126 Apartments for rent in Newport East, RI with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with r...

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Purgatory
1 Unit Available
152 Tuckerman Avenue
152 Tuckerman Avenue, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1114 sqft
Nestled in the Stone Tower Condos in Middletown is this wonderful, fully furnished gem with ocean views! First floor features an open concept living-room, eat-in nook and a fully and newly renovated white granite countered kitchen and Island which

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Newport East
1 Unit Available
11 Crescent Road
11 Crescent Road, Newport East, RI
4 Bedrooms
$10,000
2100 sqft
JULY RENTAL ONLY - Water Views! Steps to the beach! Lock in your summer getaway today.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Newport East
1 Unit Available
145 Prospect Avenue
145 Prospect Avenue, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1621 sqft
Charming, cozy Victorian farmhouse 1.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Newport East
1 Unit Available
250 Purgatory Road
250 Purgatory Road, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1374 sqft
WINTER RENTAL fully furnished rental located on Easton's Point in Middletown.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Downtown Middletown
1 Unit Available
26 J H Dwyer Drive
26 J H Dwyer Drive, Newport East, RI
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3120 sqft
This 5 bedroom/3.5 bath home is a true gem! Enjoy stunning sunset views of Narragansett Bay and Newport Pell Bridge from your multi level balconies.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Purgatory
1 Unit Available
249 Tuckerman Avenue
249 Tuckerman Avenue, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
784 sqft
~Available June OR July 1 for Yearly Lease~ This unfurnished, breathtaking condo on renowned Tuckerman Avenue was recently remodeled and features a private deck with views of First Beach and the Cliff Walk.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Purgatory
1 Unit Available
423 Purgatory Road
423 Purgatory Road, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
645 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR YEARLY LEASE on SEPTEMBER 4th, 2020 *FURNISHED - Located on a quiet lane off Purgatory Rd, this apartment feels like a private oasis.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Newport East
1 Unit Available
84 Allston Avenue
84 Allston Avenue, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1326 sqft
Pets negotiable, utilities included, generous storage in backyard shed, updated bathrooms, laundry right in the unit! This sweet sun-filled apartment is situated between two popular public beaches and just a short drive to the heart of downtown

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Newport East
1 Unit Available
91 Reservoir Road
91 Reservoir Road, Newport East, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available June 1st to July 26th, including 4th of July and August! (Dates are flexible). Need a summer getaway with AC and water views?! Look no further... Enjoy the beach life in this fully furnished 5 bedroom/3 bathroom home.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Downtown Middletown
1 Unit Available
1304 Fairway Drive
1304 Fairway Drive, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2003 sqft
Available September 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. Fully furnished remodeled rental with two queen beds and one full bed.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Newport East
1 Unit Available
151 Allston Avenue
151 Allston Avenue, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
YEARLY RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPT 1 2020; CAN BE FURNISHED, UNFURNISHED OR PARTIALLY FURNISHED! This property is a beautiful, light filled 3 Bedroom 2 bath duplex home.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Newport East
1 Unit Available
671 Aquidneck Avenue
671 Aquidneck Avenue, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1858 sqft
~Military Favorite! Available for the winter starting on 10/1, other lease lengths may be negotiable~ Absolutely beautiful single-family home built in 2013, tucked back on Aquidneck Ave with ample parking space and a gorgeous deck sitting on a

1 of 35

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
Downtown Middletown
1 Unit Available
23 Osprey Court
23 Osprey Court, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1837 sqft
Available furnished August 15, 2020 through spring time/early summer. Pristine end unit with beautiful southern exposure all day long.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Newport East
1 Unit Available
30 Warren Avenue
30 Warren Avenue, Newport East, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1004 sqft
Available next Winter - Sept 8, 2020 through May 2021. This Easton's Point cottage is only a short walk to First Beach, coffee shops, and restaurants. Fully furnished with three bedrooms and 2 baths.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Newport East
1 Unit Available
50 Seascape Avenue
50 Seascape Avenue, Newport East, RI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1904 sqft
Winter Rental - Available September 30, 2020 to May 20, 2021 (dates are flexible). Beautiful updated 4 bedroom 2.5 bath furnished stand alone home in Middletown. This property is walking distance to the beaches, great restaurants and shopping.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Newport East
1 Unit Available
101 Briarwood Ave. Avenue
101 Briarwood Avenue, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
830 sqft
This 2 bed, 1 bath cottage is one of two cottages on property. Fully furnished, this home has washer / dryer, an updated kitchen with stainless appliances, quartz countertops & a breakfast bar.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Purgatory
1 Unit Available
132 Kane Avenue
132 Kane Avenue, Newport East, RI
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
1398 sqft
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL @ $6000/wk: Welcome to “Paradise on the Point” This beautifully renovated split-level home sits on ¼ acre in quiet Easton’s Point. Within 1/4 of a mile walk to St. George’s School, and half mile to First Beach and Second Beach.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Purgatory
1 Unit Available
115 PURGATORY Road
115 Purgatory Road, Newport East, RI
6 Bedrooms
$14,500
3955 sqft
OCEAN FRONT BEACH COTTAGE, JUST A FEW STEPS TO THE BEACH! STUNNING WATER VIEWS FROM ALMOST EVERY ROOM, RENOVATED FAMILY SIZE KITCHEN, BEAUTIFUL STONE PATIO WITH FIRE PIT, A BATH HOUSE TO WASH OFF THE BEACH SAND, CENTRAL AIR, AND A ELEVATOR TO GUEST

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Purgatory
1 Unit Available
169 Tuckerman Avenue SE
169 Tuckerman Avenue, Newport East, RI
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
2568 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home on the famous Tuckerman Ave. in Middletown RI. Beautiful outdoor sun filled decks with views to the ocean.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Downtown Middletown
1 Unit Available
85 Maple Avenue
85 Maple Avenue, Newport East, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! A Great 2 Bedroom Furnished Yearly Rental with a Great, Middletown Location, Close To the Navy Base. With all your utilities included No Pets, No Smokers.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Newport East
1 Unit Available
47 Dudley Avenue
47 Dudley Avenue, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1080 sqft
Just bring your clothes and toothbrush! Great seasonal rental on a corner lot conveniently located close to the base and bridges and short commute to Newport.
Results within 1 mile of Newport East

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Kerry Hill-Van Zandt
1 Unit Available
28 Newport Avenue
28 Newport Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1047 sqft
Great Location near the Hospital and Trendy Broadway. Spacious and Bright 2nd floor unit with 2 bedrooms and one bath. Features include living room, dining room and eat in kitchen with separate pantry area.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
27 Hunt Lane
27 Hunt Lane, Newport County, RI
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1123 sqft
UNFURNISHED available October 2020-May 2021.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Broadway
1 Unit Available
21 Bayview Avenue
21 Bayview Avenue, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1152 sqft
Charming cottage totally renovated on side street off Broadway, close to restaurants, downtown, beaches. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, hardwood floors, sun porch. Large open concept area includes eat-in kitchen, living room and dining area.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Newport East, RI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Newport East renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

