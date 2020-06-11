/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:31 PM
109 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Newport East, RI
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Newport East
1 Unit Available
44 Livingston Place
44 Livingston Place, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1132 sqft
Sunlit, ranch style home. Located near the Newport/Middletown line on a quiet cul de sac. Convenient to the bridge, the Naval base, and downtown Newport. Modern, eat in kitchen with granite countertops.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Newport East
1 Unit Available
272 Boulevard Avenue
272 Boulevard, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1136 sqft
Cozy Colonial In Middletown! This yearly rental is conveniently located in the High St neighborhood. This charming home has 3B/1.5 bath with updated kitchen, hardwood floors and gas heating.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Newport East
1 Unit Available
11 Crescent Road
11 Crescent Road, Newport East, RI
JULY RENTAL ONLY - Water Views! Steps to the beach! Lock in your summer getaway today.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Newport East
1 Unit Available
145 Prospect Avenue
145 Prospect Avenue, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming, cozy Victorian farmhouse 1.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Newport East
1 Unit Available
250 Purgatory Road
250 Purgatory Road, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1374 sqft
WINTER RENTAL fully furnished rental located on Easton's Point in Middletown.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Newport East
1 Unit Available
109 Aquidneck Avenue
109 Aquidneck Avenue, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1100 sqft
Spacious three bedroom apartment within walking distance of First Beach. This apartment is located in a quaint beach house with its own private entrance.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Downtown Middletown
1 Unit Available
26 J H Dwyer Drive
26 J H Dwyer Drive, Newport East, RI
This 5 bedroom/3.5 bath home is a true gem! Enjoy stunning sunset views of Narragansett Bay and Newport Pell Bridge from your multi level balconies.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Newport East
1 Unit Available
84 Allston Avenue
84 Allston Avenue, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1326 sqft
Pets negotiable, utilities included, generous storage in backyard shed, updated bathrooms, laundry right in the unit! This sweet sun-filled apartment is situated between two popular public beaches and just a short drive to the heart of downtown
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Newport East
1 Unit Available
91 Reservoir Road
91 Reservoir Road, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available June 1st to July 26th, including 4th of July and August! (Dates are flexible). Need a summer getaway with AC and water views?! Look no further... Enjoy the beach life in this fully furnished 5 bedroom/3 bathroom home.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Downtown Middletown
1 Unit Available
1304 Fairway Drive
1304 Fairway Drive, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2003 sqft
Available September 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. Fully furnished remodeled rental with two queen beds and one full bed.
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Newport East
1 Unit Available
62 Wave Avenue
62 Wave Avenue, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1708 sqft
Available July 1 for annual lease. Stellar townhouse right by the beach comes with every amenity you've asked for. Gas heat, central air, in unit laundry, parking, dishwasher and bright day lighting throughout.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Newport East
1 Unit Available
151 Allston Avenue
151 Allston Avenue, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2000 sqft
YEARLY RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPT 1 2020; CAN BE FURNISHED, UNFURNISHED OR PARTIALLY FURNISHED! This property is a beautiful, light filled 3 Bedroom 2 bath duplex home.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Newport East
1 Unit Available
671 Aquidneck Avenue
671 Aquidneck Avenue, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1858 sqft
~Military Favorite! Available for the winter starting on 10/1, other lease lengths may be negotiable~ Absolutely beautiful single-family home built in 2013, tucked back on Aquidneck Ave with ample parking space and a gorgeous deck sitting on a
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Newport East
1 Unit Available
30 Warren Avenue
30 Warren Avenue, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1004 sqft
Available next Winter - Sept 8, 2020 through May 2021. This Easton's Point cottage is only a short walk to First Beach, coffee shops, and restaurants. Fully furnished with three bedrooms and 2 baths.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Newport East
1 Unit Available
50 Seascape Avenue
50 Seascape Avenue, Newport East, RI
Winter Rental - Available September 30, 2020 to May 20, 2021 (dates are flexible). Beautiful updated 4 bedroom 2.5 bath furnished stand alone home in Middletown. This property is walking distance to the beaches, great restaurants and shopping.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Purgatory
1 Unit Available
132 Kane Avenue
132 Kane Avenue, Newport East, RI
SUMMER WEEKLY RENTAL @ $6000/wk: Welcome to “Paradise on the Point” This beautifully renovated split-level home sits on ¼ acre in quiet Easton’s Point. Within 1/4 of a mile walk to St. George’s School, and half mile to First Beach and Second Beach.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Purgatory
1 Unit Available
115 PURGATORY Road
115 Purgatory Road, Newport East, RI
OCEAN FRONT BEACH COTTAGE, JUST A FEW STEPS TO THE BEACH! STUNNING WATER VIEWS FROM ALMOST EVERY ROOM, RENOVATED FAMILY SIZE KITCHEN, BEAUTIFUL STONE PATIO WITH FIRE PIT, A BATH HOUSE TO WASH OFF THE BEACH SAND, CENTRAL AIR, AND A ELEVATOR TO GUEST
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Purgatory
1 Unit Available
169 Tuckerman Avenue SE
169 Tuckerman Avenue, Newport East, RI
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home on the famous Tuckerman Ave. in Middletown RI. Beautiful outdoor sun filled decks with views to the ocean.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Newport East
1 Unit Available
53 Center Avenue
53 Center Avenue, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
925 sqft
FURNISHED RENTAL Summer 2020 Beautiful newly remodeled and upgraded 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home within walking distance to First and second beach! Just remodeled with brand new bathroom, kitchen, floors and furniture.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Newport East
1 Unit Available
121 Prospect Avenue
121 Prospect Avenue, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1359 sqft
Middletown Paradise Cottage near Beaches and just a short drive to the Navy Base. Fully furnished, 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms which 2 are en-suite. Open Floor plan with one level of living.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Newport East
1 Unit Available
47 Dudley Avenue
47 Dudley Avenue, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1080 sqft
Just bring your clothes and toothbrush! Great seasonal rental on a corner lot conveniently located close to the base and bridges and short commute to Newport.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Purgatory
1 Unit Available
112 Esplanade
112 Esplanade, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1969 sqft
Amazing Water views!! One level home with 3 beds, 2 full baths, extra room for a den, dining room, eat in kitchen, working fireplace, plenty of closet space, hardwood floors, fenced yard and a garage.
Results within 1 mile of Newport East
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Broadway
1 Unit Available
300 Broadway Avenue
300 Broadway, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
This is a furnished Short term Rental available June 2 - June 30th and July 19th - August 19 2020 Flexible terms! Enjoy living in this Historic Newport! Modern kitchen with a large island great for quick meals.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
27 Hunt Lane
27 Hunt Lane, Newport County, RI
UNFURNISHED available October 2020-May 2021.
