Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:40 PM

13 Apartments for rent in Narragansett Pier, RI with garages

Narragansett Pier apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break... Read Guide >

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
135 Westmoreland Street
135 Westmoreland Street, Narragansett Pier, RI
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3404 sqft
Winter rental available September 7 through end of May or mid-June. Looking for a special winter retreat? Come see this stunning, lovingly maintained colonial situated on one and a half lushly landscaped acres in Narragansett Pier.

1 of 28

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
7 BRANDYWINE Lane
7 Brandywine Lane, Narragansett Pier, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1320 sqft
2 BEDROOM CONDOMINIUM IN THE POLO CLUB IN EXCELLENT CONDITION. MASTER BEDROOM WITH BATH, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, EAT IN KITCHEN, PRIVATE DECK AREA, NATURAL GAS HEATING, CENTRAL AC & DETACHED 1 CAR GARAGE.
Results within 1 mile of Narragansett Pier
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 16 at 12:21 AM
$
11 Units Available
Harbor Village at the Commons
1 Grande Isle Dr, Wakefield-Peacedale, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,895
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,093
1181 sqft
Luxury community in a wooded area. On-site pool, garages, 24-hour gym and grill area. Pets welcomed. A dog park is available. Apartments feature walk-in closets and modern appliances. Beautifully landscaped grounds.
Results within 5 miles of Narragansett Pier

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
36 Marine Road
36 Marine Road, Washington County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1810 sqft
Available September 7, 2020 to May 31, 2021. Furnished. Rental price does not include utilities. Located in the heart of the quaint seaside community of Snug Harbor. Cheerful, bright and sunny with open dining/kitchen/living room.
Results within 10 miles of Narragansett Pier

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Memorial Boulevard
55 Annandale Road
55 Annandale Road, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1040 sqft
FURNISHED LEASE Available September 2020. Newly renovated townhouse located between Easton's beach and Downtown Newport.

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Lily-Almy Pond
99 Coggeshall Avenue
99 Coggeshall Avenue, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
2500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Classic shingle style home located in the desirable Coggeshall/Bailey's Beach neighborhood. This property abuts conserved land leading to Almy Pond with lovely winter water views.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic Hill
5 Touro Park West
5 Touro Park Street West, Newport, RI
7 Bedrooms
$45,000
5700 sqft
Standing proudly in the heart of historic Newport, this handsome federal home, built in 1864 and designed by George Champlin Mason is fully restored with sophistication and attention to detail.

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Beach
68 Memorial Boulevard
68 Memorial Boulevard, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1600 sqft
Next Available Date Aug 2021. Lovely new renovation of this Town house located in town location, walk to town, beaches. This home offers garage, parking and yard.

1 of 29

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Ocean Drive
15 Hammersmith Road
15 Hammersmith Road, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1714 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
** WINTER 2020 RENTAL**Available September 8th through May 31st. Located in the lovely pastoral and private Moorland Farm condominium complex just blocks from gorgeous Ocean Drive, Quail House unit 17 is offered as a summer 2020 monthly rental.

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
123 Houston Avenue
123 Houston Avenue, Newport, RI
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1836 sqft
Available For Annual Lease Amazing 5th Ward Location, A huge 4 bedroom 1.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
The Point
1 Katzman Place
1 Katzman Place, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
832 sqft
Next available date is June 2021 on the point for this 2 bedroom stand alone home. Lovingly maintained and offers one level living with a large yard, garage, off street parking .

1 of 37

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic Hill
216 Spring Street
216 Spring Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1550 sqft
Steps away from downtown Newport, this first floor 1500 sq/ft furnished apartment has gleaming hardwood floors, oriental rugs, kitchen, dining room (large oak table seats 12), sun porch, living room, 3 bedrooms (2 Queens, 1 King), 1 baths,

1 of 40

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellevue Avenue and Estates
190 Coggeshall Avenue
190 Coggeshall Avenue, Newport, RI
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
3749 sqft
Desirable Coggeshall Avenue-Gracious, Immaculate & Bright Custom Built Shingle Style Home surrounded by colorful gardens and landscape. This private oasis consists of the Main House with 4 bedrooms/3.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Narragansett Pier, RI

Narragansett Pier apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

