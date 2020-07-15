/
3 bedroom apartments
63 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Narragansett Pier, RI
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
61 Rodman Street - Weekly summer vacation rental
61 Rodman Street, Narragansett Pier, RI
Beautiful Summer Rental in Scenic Narragansett RI. This home boasts 4 bedrooms 3 full baths and is open and spacious.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
135 Westmoreland Street
135 Westmoreland Street, Narragansett Pier, RI
Winter rental available September 7 through end of May or mid-June. Looking for a special winter retreat? Come see this stunning, lovingly maintained colonial situated on one and a half lushly landscaped acres in Narragansett Pier.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
19 Wright Avenue
19 Wright Avenue, Wakefield-Peacedale, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
YEAR ROUND RENTAL available 8/15/20-8/31/20. Central Wakefield location, 2nd floor apartment, three bedrooms/2 full baths. Hardwood floors, heat included. The home is owner occupied, "QUIET ENVIRONMENT". Looking for 1-2 people maximum.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
36 Marine Road
36 Marine Road, Washington County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1810 sqft
Available September 7, 2020 to May 31, 2021. Furnished. Rental price does not include utilities. Located in the heart of the quaint seaside community of Snug Harbor. Cheerful, bright and sunny with open dining/kitchen/living room.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
1148 Succotash Road
1148 Succotash Road, Washington County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$30,000
2114 sqft
Incredible summer rental opportunity located steps from East Matunuck State Beach, in the vibrant seaside village of Jerusalem. This modern home offers reverse level living, with the kitchen and living area on the top level, and three bedrooms below.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
571 Spring St 2
571 Spring Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,775
1440 sqft
3 bed 2 Bath, Newport, Renovated, Walk to SRU - Property Id: 309198 Totally renovated! Across the street from Morton Park. This 2nd floor, 1,440 square foot apartment offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
23 Shield Street
23 Shields Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1600 sqft
Welcome Home, this 3 bedroom charmer master with half bath . Offering large bright living area, with eat in kitchen and dining room. Gleaming hardwood floors. With front yard and off street parking .
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellevue Avenue and Estates
456 Bellevue Avenue
456 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI
"Flower Cottage" Exquisite Property located on desirable Bellevue Avenue. The 5 bedroom and 5.5 bath home is filled with light, recently renovated and in immaculate condition plus Central Air.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Newport
46 Church Street
46 Church Street, Newport, RI
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL: $12,500/week! Welcome to the Trinity House. Newport’s newest premier short-term luxury rental. This brand-new home was built thoughtfully for today’s savvy traveler.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Harbor-Lower Thames
329 Spring Street
329 Spring Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1643 sqft
~~ Available August 1 for Annual Lease~~ ATTENTION NAVAL WAR COLLEGE! A truly unique rental with one of the most tranquil back yards in all of Newport. Furnished with classical, elegant pieces that suit the house well.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Fifth Ward
7 Bacheller Street
7 Bacheller St, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
1290 sqft
Fabulous Fully Furnished Summer Seasonal August rental! 3 Bedroom, spacious Loft, 2 Full Bath Freestanding Condo with soaring rooftop views of the Elm's Mansion, Harbor and Newport Bridge. Granite/Stainless Kitchen, 2 updated baths, and washer/Dryer.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
20 Westwood Road
20 Westwood Road, Newport County, RI
$6,000 per week or $10,000 for 2 weeks. Available for July and August.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
710 West Reach Drive
710 West Reach Drive, Newport County, RI
Beautiful 4 bedroom & 3.5 bathroom home available for rent . Home is on 2 acres of property facing a large pond. Updated kitchen with professional stainless steel appliances and gas stove. Custom cabinetry and large over-sized island.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Old Beach
44 Memorial Boulevard
44 Memorial Boulevard, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
~~Available now or August 1 for Annual Lease~~ This Spacious and updated 3 level town-home is a military favorite located right between the heart of downtown and the beach.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Newport
26 Thames Street
26 Thames Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
2178 sqft
"The David Braman House" built in 1780, a charming historic home completely renovated from top to bottom, leaving original details throughout. Central Air. Beautiful wide planked hardwood floors.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Memorial Boulevard
7 Sylvan Street
7 Sylvan Street, Newport, RI
Attention Salve 2020-2021!!! Spend your school year in this grand 5bd/2.5br Brick Bungalow Cottage. Nestled just off Bellevue Avenue and tucked away on a quiet residential street. Enjoy the neighborhood views from your fully enclosed front porch.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Bellevue Avenue and Estates
589 Bellevue Avenue
589 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI
"Laurelawn" ~ A beautifully furnished victorian home with a large covered front porch on 1.35 acres located on famous Bellevue Avenue. A stately elegant spacious home to relax and enjoy. Available September 5, 2019.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
The Point
10 Braman Street
10 Braman Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
900 sqft
***WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 2020 THROUGH MAY 2021*** GORGEOUS student rental mere steps from the cobblestones of Upper Thames Street! This smart AND sexy rental option has efficient gas heat, newer furnishings, parking for two, and A
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2 Scull Street
2 Scull Street, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1501 sqft
This charming single family home is available for rent for Sept 2020-May 2021. Tastefully furnished and located on a quiet street, this is the perfect home for a winter rental in peaceful Jamestown.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Harbor-Lower Thames
10 Brown and Howard Wharf
10 Brown and Howard Wharf, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
2241 sqft
Luxury fully furnished harbor view condo in the heart of Newport's famed lower Thames. Enjoy private covered parking and stunning harbor and bridge views from your roof top deck. Open floor plan and thoughtful decor make this an easy decision!
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Kay-Catherine
35 Mann Avenue
35 Mann Avenue, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1800 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath unit with off street parking located in the Kay/ Broadway neighborhood. Ample sized bedrooms and abundant natural light. Hardwoods, enclosed front porch with dutch door. Laundry hook ups in basement.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Harbor-Lower Thames
15 Harrington Street
15 Harrington Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2000 sqft
This is an ideal spot for a perfect summer vacation in Newport. Located just off Thames Street, Harrington Place is a picturesque refuge in the middle of it all. All attractions, restaurants, nightlife, beaches -- all at your fingertips.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Historic Hill
95 John Street
95 John Street, Newport, RI
This exquisite home is located downtown in the coveted Historic Hill of Newport.
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Harbor-Lower Thames
25 Dearborn Street
25 Dearborn Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1532 sqft
FURNISHED WINTER RENTAL AVAILABLE 9/8/20-5/31/21 THIS IS A MUST SEE! Don't miss the opportunity to live in a gorgeous, beautifully renovated apartment in the heart of the Yachting Village this summer! Walk to town and explore Newport's waterfront,
