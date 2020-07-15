/
2 bedroom apartments
35 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Narragansett Pier, RI
7 BRANDYWINE Lane
7 Brandywine Lane, Narragansett Pier, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1320 sqft
2 BEDROOM CONDOMINIUM IN THE POLO CLUB IN EXCELLENT CONDITION. MASTER BEDROOM WITH BATH, SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, EAT IN KITCHEN, PRIVATE DECK AREA, NATURAL GAS HEATING, CENTRAL AC & DETACHED 1 CAR GARAGE.
Harbor Village at the Commons
1 Grande Isle Dr, Wakefield-Peacedale, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,093
1181 sqft
Luxury community in a wooded area. On-site pool, garages, 24-hour gym and grill area. Pets welcomed. A dog park is available. Apartments feature walk-in closets and modern appliances. Beautifully landscaped grounds.
26 Richard Smith Road
26 Richard Smith Road, Washington County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
768 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR RENT SEPTEMBER 1ST $1600/m THROUGH MAY 2021 ~ 9 Month Lease Newly Renovated Single Level Cape, Fully Furnished, Located On Corner Lot In Quintessential Bonnet Shores, Narragansett, Featuring Open Floor Plan; Living Room and Eat-In
236 Sand Hill Cove Road
236 Sand Hill Cove Road, Washington County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
Weekly Summer Rental!! August 9 - August 16th Available This 2011 Built Townhouse Style Condo is located on the Heart of Galilee and is walking distance to Salty Brine State Beach, Georges of Galilee or Sail Away on the Block Island Ferry.
The Point
13 Braman Street
13 Braman Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
Historic townhouse located just minutes from downtown Newport and the Naval Base. With old world charm and new world amenities, this place always rents fast. This place is a perennial military favorite that will feel more like home than a rental.
Harbor-Lower Thames
27 Brewer Street
27 Brewer Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
736 sqft
Enjoy the full Newport experience living downtown in this spacious 2nd floor apartment with two bedrooms, bright kitchen with granite counters, nice living room with sliders to private deck and hardwood floors throughout.
Downtown Newport
106 Swinburne Row
106 Swinburne Row, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1181 sqft
Available from September 01 2020 to May 31 2021. Gorgeous Townhouse Condo in the heart of downtown Newport, offers two floors of living space, with a back deck for BBQ's or your morning coffee.
Fifth Ward
81 Old Fort Road
81 Old Fort Road, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
842 sqft
FALL to SPRING LEASE RENTAL :November 1 2020 – June 15 2021. Cozy furnished townhouse conveniently located in desired 5th Ward. 1 mile to Cliff Walk, Ocean Ave,Fort Adams and downtown shops and restaurants.
Fifth Ward
32 Carey Street
32 Carey Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1229 sqft
Make this quintessential Newport condo home at an unbelievable winter rate! Luxury living at its best in this sunlight filled condo nestled conveniently near Spring Street, within walking distance to Thames and Bellevue.
Memorial Boulevard
55 Annandale Road
55 Annandale Road, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1040 sqft
FURNISHED LEASE Available September 2020. Newly renovated townhouse located between Easton's beach and Downtown Newport.
Kerry Hill-Van Zandt
21 Warner Street
21 Warner Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
700 sqft
WINTER RENTAL! Recently totally renovated home. Two bed one bath first-floor condo in a two-family home on a quiet downtown side street, 5 min to Thames Street, the War College, and 10 min to the NUWC gate.
The Point
12 Maitland Court
12 Maitland Court, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
760 sqft
2 bedroom furnished cottage on quiet side street in desirable Point neighborhood. Fenced yard with patio. The sunroom just off the living room is a great spot for a home office or overflow guest space. Hardwood floors.
Ocean Drive
127 Harrison Avenue
127 Harrison Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1877 sqft
Elegant first floor condo in gorgeous Beechbound Manor House, with private entrance. Enjoy luxury estate living in this single level waterfront residence with 1,877 square feet of gracious living space.
Old Beach
4 Red Cross Avenue
4 Red Cross Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1112 sqft
Beautiful first floor, 2 bedroom condo on a tree lined street -Top of the Hill neighborhood.
Kerry Hill-Van Zandt
28 Newport Avenue
28 Newport Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1047 sqft
Great Location near the Hospital and Trendy Broadway. Spacious and Bright 2nd floor unit with 2 bedrooms and one bath. Features include living room, dining room and eat in kitchen with separate pantry area.
Fifth Ward
70 Carroll Avenue
70 Carroll Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
708 sqft
Welcome to Ocean's Way. This two bedroom condo is a great spot for you to spend the summer in Newport. Park your car and bike to the beach or walk into town. Fully furnished and laundry in the basement, this updated unit has everything you need.
Harbor-Lower Thames
21 Dennison Street
21 Dennison Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
918 sqft
Conveniently located right in the heart of downtown Newport! Just a short walk to shopping, restaurants, and more! Open flow apartment with hardwood floors throughout & natural sunlight.
Ocean Drive
591 Ocean Avenue
591 Ocean Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$30,000
1775 sqft
One can enjoy unobstructed ocean views overlooking Castle Hill/Ocean Drive and the Atlantic Ocean from the terraces and most windows of this house.
Bellevue Avenue and Estates
364 BELLEVUE Avenue
364 Bellevue Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1119 sqft
Desirable De La Salle Condominium located on Bellevue Ave in the Manor House. This Spacious, Bright unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths located on the second floor with an elevator in the building.
Fifth Ward
34 HAMMOND Street
34 Hammond Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1195 sqft
Enjoy the summer from this frist floor apartment in a Great Location! Minutes to Downtown, The Harbor and Bellevue Ave. Bright and Sunny furnished apartment with an eat in kitchen, dining room, 2 beds with hardwood and wide pine floors.
Harbor-Lower Thames
3 Lee's Wharf
3 Lees Wharf, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
783 sqft
**OCTOBER THROUGH MAY 31- FURNISHED WINTER** rental (utilities not included). This tidy 2 bedroom & 1 bath newly renovated FULLY FURNISHED loft has distant water views and is located on Lee's Wharf.
103 America S
103 America, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1125 sqft
SEPT 9 - MAY--****WINTER RENTAL $2850**** Fresh NEW furnishings and completely UPDATED throughout, makes this the perfect oasis for a place in Newport! Fantastic water views of Newport Harbor are the theater this special open floor plan deserves.
Kay-Catherine
3 Bull Street
3 Bull Street, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
950 sqft
Available now for year lease! Modern and centrally located 2-bedroom apartment just off-Broadway. Right in the local action and in close proximity to the beaches, Navy Base, and Newport bridge.
Fifth Ward
46 Chastellux Avenue
46 Chastellux Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
995 sqft
TERRIFIC SUMMER RENTAL INCLUDES UTILITIES! Lovely two bedroom, two bath condo in converted estate on peaceful Chastellux Avenue. First floor unit with its own private entrance, wood burning fireplace, and pretty back patio.
