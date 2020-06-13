Apartment List
130 Apartments for rent in Melville, RI with balcony

Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
7 Units Available
Bay View Estates
2121 West Main Rd, Melville, RI
Studio
$1,160
370 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
921 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom rental apartments updated with energy-efficient appliances, gorgeous views and bright light. Just 20 minutes from Newport and 35 minutes from Downtown Providence.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Melville
1 Unit Available
20 Leland Point Drive
20 Leland Point Dr, Melville, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1617 sqft
Perfectly situated in Leland Point, this condo is one of the few floor plans in the neighborhood offering true single level living and privacy! Tucked away in the back of the community, you'll treasure the peaceful setting.
Results within 1 mile of Melville

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Downtown Middletown
1 Unit Available
26 J H Dwyer Drive
26 J H Dwyer Drive, Newport East, RI
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3120 sqft
This 5 bedroom/3.5 bath home is a true gem! Enjoy stunning sunset views of Narragansett Bay and Newport Pell Bridge from your multi level balconies.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Downtown Middletown
1 Unit Available
1304 Fairway Drive
1304 Fairway Drive, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2003 sqft
Available September 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021. Fully furnished remodeled rental with two queen beds and one full bed.

1 of 35

Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
Downtown Middletown
1 Unit Available
23 Osprey Court
23 Osprey Court, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1837 sqft
Available furnished August 15, 2020 through spring time/early summer. Pristine end unit with beautiful southern exposure all day long.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Downtown Middletown
1 Unit Available
85 Maple Avenue
85 Maple Avenue, Newport East, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! A Great 2 Bedroom Furnished Yearly Rental with a Great, Middletown Location, Close To the Navy Base. With all your utilities included No Pets, No Smokers.

1 of 13

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Downtown Middletown
1 Unit Available
1785 West Main Road
1785 West Main Road, Newport County, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1077 sqft
Wow! This home located in Middletown just over the Portsmouth line on West Main Rd is close to everything! Sun-drenched 1 bed home has large living room with wood burning fireplace, private fenced-in back yard, tons of off-street parking and

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
16 Bancroft Drive
16 Bancroft Drive, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1144 sqft
Winter Rental Starting September 01, 2020Great opportunity to rent a cozy 3 bedrooms home with beautiful hardwood floors and wood-burning fireplace.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Newport East
1 Unit Available
47 Dudley Avenue
47 Dudley Avenue, Newport East, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1080 sqft
Just bring your clothes and toothbrush! Great seasonal rental on a corner lot conveniently located close to the base and bridges and short commute to Newport.
Results within 5 miles of Melville

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
The Point
1 Unit Available
12 Maitland Court
12 Maitland Court, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
760 sqft
2 bedroom furnished cottage on quiet side street in desirable Point neighborhood. Fenced yard with patio. The sunroom just off the living room is a great spot for a home office or overflow guest space. Hardwood floors.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Ocean Drive
1 Unit Available
118 Harrison Avenue
118 Harrison Avenue, Newport, RI
1 Bedroom
$2,600
1400 sqft
Available immediately for a yearly lease term. Here’s your chance to rent a standalone cottage on historic Harrison Avenue! This 1 bedroom, 1.

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Kerry Hill-Van Zandt
1 Unit Available
28 Newport Avenue
28 Newport Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1047 sqft
Great Location near the Hospital and Trendy Broadway. Spacious and Bright 2nd floor unit with 2 bedrooms and one bath. Features include living room, dining room and eat in kitchen with separate pantry area.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Lily-Almy Pond
1 Unit Available
10 Maher Court
10 Maher Court, Newport, RI
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1920 sqft
Spend September - May in this charming, spacious beach cottage located on Almy Pond! Nestled in a premiere Newport setting near Bailey's Beach, this cozy and comfortable, nostalgic home offers modern amenities, with the character and charm you

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Fifth Ward
1 Unit Available
3 Webster Court
3 Webster Street, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1800 sqft
Beautifully FURNISHED Winter Rental beginning after Labor Day. You will fall in love with this charming Cape Cod nestled at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in downtown Newport.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Lily-Almy Pond
1 Unit Available
99 Coggeshall Avenue
99 Coggeshall Avenue, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
2500 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Classic shingle style home located in the desirable Coggeshall/Bailey's Beach neighborhood. This property abuts conserved land leading to Almy Pond with lovely winter water views.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Purgatory
1 Unit Available
152 Tuckerman Avenue
152 Tuckerman Avenue, Newport East, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1114 sqft
Nestled in the Stone Tower Condos in Middletown is this wonderful, fully furnished gem with ocean views! First floor features an open concept living-room, eat-in nook and a fully and newly renovated white granite countered kitchen and Island which

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Fifth Ward
1 Unit Available
81 Old Fort Road
81 Old Fort Road, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
842 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL- JULY & AUGUST 2020 Cozy townhouse conveniently located in desired 5th Ward. 1 mile to Cliff Walk, Ocean Ave,Fort Adams and downtown shops and restaurants. Open concept living / dining room adjacent to fully Equipped remodeled kitchen.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Ocean Drive
1 Unit Available
143 HARRISON Avenue
143 Harrison Avenue, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$14,000
1606 sqft
Beechbound Estate Carriage House Condominium, rare offering on a Guilded Age property. Designed by Peabody and Stearns with a mix of Jacobean and Shingle style architecture. Olmstead Landscape designed 3.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Historic Hill
1 Unit Available
5 Touro Park West
5 Touro Park Street West, Newport, RI
7 Bedrooms
$45,000
5700 sqft
Standing proudly in the heart of historic Newport, this handsome federal home, built in 1864 and designed by George Champlin Mason is fully restored with sophistication and attention to detail.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Harbor-Lower Thames
1 Unit Available
7 Milburn Court
7 Millburn Court, Newport, RI
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
1486 sqft
SEPTEMBER RENTAL: This recently renovated Newport 4 bed, 2 bath home is literally steps from Thames Street. New CENTRAL AIR! The house consists of three bedrooms on the second floor along with the master bedroom located on the first floor.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Fifth Ward
1 Unit Available
2 Atlantic Street
2 Atlantic St, Newport, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1050 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Rent in the heart of the Fifth Ward!  This seasonal rental is located at the end of Thames Street just a quick walk to the bars, restaurants, harbor and shops.  It's only a short bike ride to the Cliff Walk and beaches too.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
13 Weetamoe Lane
13 Weetamoe Lane, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1125 sqft
Yearly rental available August 5, 2020. MOVE IN READY EXCEPTIONAL PROPERTY! Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 full bath home with lower level office and large walk-out family room with brick wood burning fireplace.

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
36 Seneca Road
36 Seneca Road, Newport County, RI
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
2236 sqft
Modern day amenities, high end finishes, and expansive views of the East Bay Passage from each floor bring tranquility to a new level. In 2008, this three-story home with three fireplaces was re-built from the ground up.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Kay-Catherine
1 Unit Available
42 Mann Avenue
42 Mann Avenue, Newport, RI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$8,000
1600 sqft
SUMMER RENTAL! Luxurious 4 bedroom second floor unit available Now through Labor Day. Utilities included. Located right down the street from Lower Broadways restaurants, shops and bars. Outside Porch. Shared yard. Shared Laundry.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Melville, RI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Melville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

