48 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in East Providence, RI

Finding an apartment in East Providence that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bring... Read Guide >

Watchemocket
1 Unit Available
130 Taunton Avenue
130 Taunton Avenue, East Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
930 sqft
LOOK HOW FAR WE'VE COME!! Pardon some of the dust...
Results within 1 mile of East Providence

Fox Point
1 Unit Available
13 Pitman St
13 Pitman Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bed on Pitman! Legacy Real Estate - Spacious 3 Bedroom apartment for rent on The East Side on Pitman St. Hardwood floors throughout. In close proximity to Brown, RISD, Wayland Square, and Thayer St. Text Scott @ 401-447-8210.

Wayland
1 Unit Available
381 Ives Street
381 Ives Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,275
Available 07/01/20 Heat and Hot Water Included Nice 1 BR in Eastside - Property Id: 58121 I have 2 units in this building available July 1. Accepting lease now. Heat and Hot Water Included, nice one bedroom apartment in Eastside.

Fox Point
1 Unit Available
99 Governor St
99 Governor Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1200 sqft
Brand New first floor Fox Point 3 Bed for June 1 - Property Id: 254384 We currently have a brand newly remodeled 3 Bedroom that was just completely gut renovated.

Upper South Providence
1 Unit Available
40 Point St Unit 14
40 Point Street, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,600
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO BROKER FEE! UNDERGRADS ACCEPTED! PARKING: $220/MONTH UTILITIES: INCLUDED!! (Tenant pays electricity) PET FEE: $35/MONTH CREDIT: 650 OR HIGHER Apartment Features Dishwasher Ice Maker Stainless Steel Appliances Island Kitchen Eat-in

1 Unit Available
60 Bay Spring Ave 3A
60 Bay Spring Ave, Bristol County, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
900 sqft
60 Bay Spring unit 3A - Property Id: 287417 We currently have a first floor level condo which has just been built and is available June 1.

Wayland
1 Unit Available
222 Gano St 101
222 Gano Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
walk to wayland square 2 bed heat included - Property Id: 288530 walk to wayland square east side market and whole food open floor kitchen 2 large bed outdoor space must to see today ask for adi 4075200012 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

Wayland
1 Unit Available
34 East Manning Street
34 E Manning St, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
All Utilities Included! Nice 2 BR Apt Near Brown - Property Id: 120992 All Utilities Included! Available now or June 1. This 2 bedroom apartment is located in East Side. Walk to Brown University and Wayland Square.
Results within 5 miles of East Providence
Downtown Providence
20 Units Available
Station Row
10 Park Row West, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,670
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,741
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
862 sqft
You've Arrived - Welcome to Station Row, Downtown Providence's newest luxury apartment home destination. Directly next to the iconic Providence Station, a new landmark is rising.
Downtown Providence
56 Units Available
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,340
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1025 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Downtown Providence
29 Units Available
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,800
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,335
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,310
1302 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Watchemocket
9 Units Available
Grant Mill
299 Carpenter St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,475
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1095 sqft
Exceptional Loft Apartment Homes in the Heart of Downtown Providence Heritage Properties has recently acquired the Grant Mill located in Downtown Providence in the Federal Hill area just steps to a wide array of shopping, dining, and entertainment

College Hill
1 Unit Available
78 Barnes Street
78 Barnes Street, Providence, RI
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
June 2020: 4 BR Apt. in Eastside Near Brown U. - Property Id: 166126 Available June 1, 2020. Accepting Lease Now! Nice 4 bedroom apartment with 1.5 bath , spacious, bright, hardwood floor. Big kitchen and tiled bathroom.

College Hill
1 Unit Available
2 Barnes
2 Barnes Street, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1500 sqft
Brand new 4 bed 3 bath near Brown! Legacy Real Estate - Renovated 4 bedroom, 3 bath unit featuring hardwood floors, chef's kitchen, marble baths, Central heating & central air. Big bedrooms with ample closets. Laundry in unit.

College Hill
1 Unit Available
12 Benefit Street
12 Benefit Street, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
900 sqft
Bright second floor apartment in historic building. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom, master bedroom with en suite marble tiled bathroom w/ soaker tub, large deck with great city views, parking.

Elmhurst
1 Unit Available
485 Eaton St.
485 Eaton Street, Providence, RI
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
485 Eaton - This Single Family home with 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms makes a great home in the heart of the providence Rhode Island Area! Newly renovated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances.

College Hill
1 Unit Available
112 Waterman
112 Waterman Street, Providence, RI
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
112 Waterman - 4 Available 07/01/20 4 bed 1 bath on Waterman/Thayer. Legacy Real Estate - Large 4 Bed 1 Bath unit for rent on Waterman/Thayer. Steps from Brown campus. Call or text Legacy Real Estate at 401-447-8210 (RLNE5637920)

College Hill
1 Unit Available
78 Barnes Street 3F
78 Barnes St, Providence, RI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
June 1! All Utilities Included 3 BR Near Brown - Property Id: 220322 Available June 1. All utilities included! Nice 3 bedroom on the 3rd floor. Hardwood floor, nice kitchen and bath. Coin op laundry in the basement and off the street parking.

Conimicut
1 Unit Available
11 Vohlander St.
11 Vohlander Street, Warwick, RI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
11 Vohlander - Great small cottage for a starting family located walking distance to the water and provides all the amenities needed from hardwood floors to stainless steel appliances and granite countertops .

Downtown Providence
1 Unit Available
9 Hayes Street
9 Hayes St, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1200 sqft
Rent this move-in ready, spacious 3 bedroom apartment right in Downtown Providence, walking distance from all of the City's finest features.

Central Falls
1 Unit Available
548 Roosevelt Avenue
548 Roosevelt Avenue, Central Falls, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1000 sqft
548 Roosevelt Avenue - Units 1-14 Available 07/01/20 Central Falls Roosevelt Lofts One Beds Starting at $1,400 - Be one of the first to enjoy these luxury units in this newly converted mill building - available for July 1st Located in the

Central Falls
1 Unit Available
555 Roosevelt Ave
555 Roosevelt Avenue, Central Falls, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/15/20 stylish loft in renovated mill complex - Property Id: 217393 Located in the M-residential complex in Central Falls we have a newly available one bedroom one bath loft apartment.

Elmwood
1 Unit Available
260 Elmwood Ave
260 Elmwood Avenue, Providence, RI
8 Bedrooms
$4,500
260 elmwood ave - Property Id: 298800 historical building * 1 st floor can be use as offices or 3 bedrooms - 1/2 bathroom and kitchen * 2 floor has 3 bedrooms and full and kitchen * 3 floor has bathroom large 2 bedrooms.

Federal Hill
1 Unit Available
547 Broadway
547 Broadway, Providence, RI
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
Unique 2 Bed 2 Bath right on Broadway - Property Id: 279035 We have a very large two bedroom apartment that is very loft like right on Broadway in Providence.
City Guide for East Providence, RI

Home of the crescent park carousel, which is the official Rhode Island symbol of folk art, East Providence is a dream for everyone. It's a coastal city with a deep history that may involve swashbuckling pirates of old.

East Providence is renowned for its proximity to bodies of water that include inlets, bays, seas and oceans. Of course, this means that the city has a long nautical history that makes it stand out among the other communities in Rhode Island. With an approximate population of 48,400 people, East Providence is also divided into 10 neighborhoods, along constituent lines. An average temperature of 73.9 degrees in July, and 31.3 degrees in January means the weather is not given to extremes. The good news for those looking for rental properties in East Providence is that the rental property prices are not as expensive as most cities in the country. Actually, the median rental rate in East Providence is 0.6% below the national average. The only hitch in your plan for finding an apartment might be the low percentage of available rental properties. This means you have to move quickly to claim your prize when you find a good apartment; otherwise, your competition will snatch it out of your hands. Ready? Let’s find you an apartment! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in East Providence, RI

Finding an apartment in East Providence that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

