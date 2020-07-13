/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:07 AM
12 Apartments for rent in Cumberland Hill, RI with pool
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Cumberland Hill
Cumberland Crossing
100 Crossing Dr, Cumberland Hill, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,459
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1061 sqft
Cumberland Crossing is off 1295 and a short drive to the Cape. Apartments feature on-site pool, and South County Beach is close-by. Units feature fireplaces, W/D, and high-end kitchens; site offers pool, parking, and green-living.
Results within 5 miles of Cumberland Hill
1 of 55
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1715 Old Louisquisset Pike
1715 Old Louisquisset Pike, Providence County, RI
5 Bedrooms
$3,700
3360 sqft
1715 Old Louisquisset Pike Lincoln RI 02865 Watch our video walkthrough here: https://www.youtube.
Results within 10 miles of Cumberland Hill
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 06:22am
11 Units Available
North Bellingham
The Charles Bellingham
151 N Main St, Bellingham, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,690
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1132 sqft
Located just minutes from I-95, with easy access Providence and Boston. Includes resort-style pool, 24-hour fitness center and bark park. Apartments feature new renovations, gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
16 Units Available
Wadsworth
Union Place
10 Independence Way, Franklin, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,657
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,879
1007 sqft
Fully furnished homes with extra storage. Enjoy a barbecue area and clubhouse on site. Close to I-495. Near Wrentham Village Premium Outlets for convenient shopping. By Franklin State Forest Park for an easy natural getaway.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:41am
$
58 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Regency Plaza
1 Regency Plz, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,340
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,130
1025 sqft
Luxurious units have en-suite master bathrooms, separate dining areas, and granite counters. Community has movie theater, catering kitchen, and health club. Conveniently situated for commuters by I-95, I-195, and Route 146.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
20 Units Available
Downtown Providence
Avalon at Center Place
50 Park Row W, Providence, RI
Studio
$1,953
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,445
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1302 sqft
All units feature washer/dryers, while the community has an indoor pool, garage parking, 24-hour concierge, and 24-hour gym. Can't-be-beat location in downtown Providence near public transit, I-95, and plenty of dining, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
6 Units Available
The Residences at Slatersville Mill
10 Railroad St, Woonsocket, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in a former mill close to the Slatersville Reservoirs. Award-winning community of loft apartments with soaring ceilings, exposed brick walls and oversized windows. Property offers a sculpture garden and walking trails along Branch River.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 19 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Shorewood
1776 Bicentennial Way, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
858 sqft
Located off the main road in a quiet, residential neighborhood you will find Shorewood an apartment community youll be happy to call your home.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Smith Hill
903 Providence Place #321
903 Providence Place, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$1,650
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Top Floor Studio for rent at The 903! Legacy Real Estate - This top floor studio is just what you've been waiting for! The "Atwells" floor plan is a spacious studio condo with all the upgrades.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Franklin
151 King St
151 King Street, Franklin, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
885 sqft
Available now! Beautifully updated and maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bath condo at Claremont Condominiums in close proximity to the commuter rail station to Boston, Dean College, shopping, restaurants, 495, Wrentham Premium Outlets, Gillette Stadium and
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Providence
1000 Providence Place
1000 Providence Place, Providence, RI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1138 sqft
Sleek contemporary (2Bed/2Bath) style condo @ The 903 Residences. This top floor unit offers a bright sun filled interior and spacious layout.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Providence
1 W Exchange Street
1 Exchange Street, Providence, RI
1 Bedroom
$3,450
865 sqft
FIRST CLASS SOPHISTICATED CITY LIVING IN THE RESIDENCE'S HIGH-RISE LUXURY CONDO'S. FURNISHED CORPORATE RENTAL (three months minimum) (Also offered unfurnished at $3250) The most sought after building in Providence for luxury and security.
Similar Pages
Cumberland Hill 1 BedroomsCumberland Hill 2 BedroomsCumberland Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCumberland Hill 3 Bedrooms
Cumberland Hill Apartments with BalconyCumberland Hill Apartments with GymCumberland Hill Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCumberland Hill Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MASomerville, MAMalden, MAMedford, MA
Weymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MAMarlborough, MAArlington, MANorthborough, MASharon, MAHull, MAMarshfield, MAWakefield-Peacedale, RIBridgewater, MA