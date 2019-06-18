4 Things to Do in Lakewood, Dallas

Bordering White Rock Lake reservoir in East Dallas is an artsy community called Lakewood. The neighborhood boasts a laid-back vibe and has many surrounding green spaces, parks, amazing restaurants, and cute cafes to enjoy. It’s a tight-knit neighborhood with friendly people and lots to do and see in the area. We’re listing out a few highlights to jump start your agenda and Lakewood to-do list.

1 . Dig into DIGG’s Tacos

Ignite your taste buds with unique taco options at DIGG’s. Yes, there are lots of taco joints around Dallas but DIGG’s is different. Their unusual twist on tacos is what makes them stand out and makes this a must-try place in Lakewood. Be sure to order a few different tacos. Just save room for the Crispy Jelly Donut Holes.

The most popular tacos are Bahn Jovi, which is Vietnamese pork on a corn tortilla smothered in serrano chili sauce, pickled radish, carrots, red cabbage, cucumbers, green bell peppers, jalapeños, and cilantro. Also try the Mahi Mahi, which can come either fried or grilled and served with cheese and coleslaw.

2 . Picnic at Lakewood Park

Lakewood Park is a sprawling 16-acre park nestled in the beautiful Lakewood neighborhood. The grounds are well maintained and there is plenty of space so it will feel like you have the place to yourself. It’s a great spot to enjoy a peaceful picnic and take in a slice of nature.

There’s a covered patio with picnic tables and grills so you can either pick up some ready-made sandwiches or bring your own meat and veggies to cook. After you enjoy a relaxing lunch you can walk it off on one of the many trails at the park to get some steps in.

3 . Enjoy an Americano at Allegro Coffee

At Allegro you will experience coffee with character. Aside from the beautiful atmosphere and interior design of the place, the owners stand behind a mission. They source high-quality beans from farmers dedicated to environmental stewardship and worker livelihood.

The relationships with the farmers are what keeps this business thriving and the beans have a high quality you can taste. It’s a great coffee shop where you’ll be greeted by friendly, passionate and knowledgeable baristas and have a good time enjoying a piping hot americano and pastry.

4 . Stroll Around Lakewood Shopping Center

Right next to the beautiful Lakewood Country Club is the historic Lakewood Shopping Center. It’s a small, pedestrian-friendly area with businesses, restaurants and retail stores to check out. Locals love it as it’s anchored by Whole Foods, but there is also Liberty Burger, Lakewood Smokehouse, Unleavened Fresh Kitchen, which is a great breakfast spot. Mi Cocina is the spot for amazing Mexican food and margaritas.

If you want something sweet after lunch, try Yogurtland with their handcrafted flavors like Root Beer Float and Orange Cream Pop. You can’t leave Lakewood Shopping Center without going in Curiosities Antiques. They have the coolest funky jewelry, antique art, trinkets, and vintage clothing.